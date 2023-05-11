Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Realme Narzo N53 to launch on May 18, will be slimmest ‘N’ series phone

    A new Realme Narzo smartphone is launching in India soon. It is going to be the Narzo N53 and it has been teased on both Amazon and Realme’s official website. Here’s what we know so far about the new Realme Narzo smartphone. 

    Realme Narzo N53 to launch on May 18 will be slimmest series phone
    Realme has announced the launch of its "slimmest smartphone," dubbed Realme Narzo N53, in India on May 18.  The business has already disclosed the phone's design ahead of its formal release, while several details are still unknown. It will be the second phone under Realme's Narzo N-series in only two months. The Narzo N55 was introduced last month for Rs 10,999 for the basic model.

    The phone promised a value-for-money performance with extra focus on the camera system. The new Narzo N53 might be cheaper than the Narzo N55 if we go by the number-naming method. According to the official picture, the Narzo N53 will be available in gold – a colour choice that the Narzo N55 does not have. 

    Also Read | Google Bard is finally available in India; Here's how you can access it

    Although the back panel has three cutouts, there are only two camera sensors. The third cutout houses the LED flash but gives the idea of an additional back camera. The picture also shows volume rockers and a power button on the right, which is a common design theme among Realme smartphones. The power button appears to be a fingerprint scanner.

    According to reports, the phone would include 16GB of virtual RAM and 33W fast charging. The 5,000mAh battery of the Realme Narzo N55 charges at the same rate.  The Realme Narzo N53 will be offered on Amazon, according to Realme.

    Also Read | Google Pixel Fold with Tensor G2, 7.6-inch display launched; Will it be available in India?

    The Realme Narzo N55 made its debut last month in India. The cost of the smartphone is Rs 10,999. The handset has a 6.72-inch IPS LCD screen with full HD+ resolution. The phone’s display features a refresh rate of 90Hz. The handset has a punch hole camera cutout at the front, housing the front camera. For optics, the handset boasts of a dual camera system on the back. There is a 64MP main camera paired with a 2MP depth sensor.

    Also Read | 5 things to know before purchasing Google Pixel 7a

