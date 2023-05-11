Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google Pixel Fold with Tensor G2, 7.6-inch display launched; Will it be available in India?

    The Google Pixel Fold was announced at I/O 2023 as the company’s first-ever foldable smartphone. Google claims this is one of the thinnest foldables on the market. It has a Galaxy Fold4-like design language in that it opens and closes like a book.

    Google Pixel Fold with Tensor G2 7 6 inch display launched globally Will it be available in India check details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 11, 2023, 12:17 PM IST

    The Google Pixel Fold is finally here. This has been the year's most anticipated foldable phone, and it has now received official status. However, India received the reasonably priced Pixel phone, the Pixel 7a, that the tech giant announced in India. 

    The Pixel Fold, which was unveiled at the Google I/O 2023 event, follows the design and specifications that have been circulating around the internet for quite some time. The Pixel Fold seems to be one of the most attractive folding phones available, but it will not be available in India. 

    Even more intriguing is the fact that the cover screen is huge, which basically means that users will be able to read messages and view all alerts without having to unfold the Fold.

    Also Read | 5 things to know before purchasing Google Pixel 7a

    The rear panel design is clearly inspired by the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, as well as the Pixel 7a. The Pixel Fold has a curved metal frame, which should provide a superb handling feel and grip, as well as a metallic hinge, which should provide a solid build quality.

    Also Read | Apple introduces special Watch Pride Edition Sport Band at Rs 4500

    The Fold delivers a great set of specs, much like every previous Pixel phone. When compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Pixel Fold's cover display has a slightly larger aspect ratio. Google Pixel Fold features a 5.8-inch FHD+ OLED outer display and a 7.6-inch inner display. Both displays offer a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pixel Fold is powered by the Tensor G2, the chip that also powers the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro.

    The Pixel Fold utilises the Pixel 7 Pro's triple camera configuration. This basically means that the phone has three cameras: a 48-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 10.8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto zoom lens.  For selfies, it comes with a 9.5MP outer front camera and an 8MP front camera.

    As for the battery, Google Pixel Fold is equipped with a 4,700 mAh battery. The foldable smartphone runs on Android 13 OS out of the box. Pixel Fold has an IPX8 rating for water resistance.

    Google Pixel Fold has been launched globally at a starting price of $1799 (roughly Rs 1,47,400) (12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage). It has been launched in Obsidian and Porcelain colour variants. 

    Also Read | 'Unacceptable': India to probe WhatsApp's 'privacy breach' over background microphone use

     

    Last Updated May 11, 2023, 12:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple introduces special Watch Pride Edition Sport Band at Rs 4500 know whats different about it gcw

    Apple introduces special Watch Pride Edition Sport Band at Rs 4500

    Apple iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 16 Pro Max may feature 6 3 inch and 6 9 inch display Report gcw

    Apple iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max may feature 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display: Report

    Google Pixel 7a to launch on May 10 at Google IO 2023 Here is how you can watch it LIVE gcw

    Pixel 7a to launch on May 10 at Google I/O 2023; Here's how you can watch it LIVE

    Poco F5, Poco F5 Pro to launch today Know when where to watch event LIVE and what to expect gcw

    Poco F5, Poco F5 Pro to launch today: Know when, where to watch event LIVE and what to expect

    Pixel 7a price leaked ahead of May 10 launch Here is how much you may need to pay for Google smartphone gcw

    Pixel 7a price leaked ahead of May 10 launch? Here's how much you may need to pay for Google smartphone

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023: Should Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma take a break ahead of WTC Final? Daren Ganga responds snt

    IPL 2023: Should Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma take a break ahead of WTC Final? Daren Ganga responds

    Mother-daughter duo silently revolutionizes Kerala's male-dominated priesthood; Read

    Mother-daughter duo silently revolutionizes Kerala's male-dominated priesthood; Read

    Supreme Court rules in favour of AAP govt over administrative services control in Delhi AJR

    BREAKING: Supreme Court rules in favour of AAP govt over administrative services control in Delhi

    5 things to know before purchasing Google Pixel 7a check specs price other details gcw

    5 things to know before purchasing Google Pixel 7a

    Arnold trailer OUT: Witness adventurous journey of nuanced Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger vma

    Arnold trailer OUT: Witness adventurous journey of nuanced Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon