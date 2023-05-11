Google Pixel Fold with Tensor G2, 7.6-inch display launched; Will it be available in India?

The Google Pixel Fold was announced at I/O 2023 as the company’s first-ever foldable smartphone. Google claims this is one of the thinnest foldables on the market. It has a Galaxy Fold4-like design language in that it opens and closes like a book.

The Google Pixel Fold is finally here. This has been the year's most anticipated foldable phone, and it has now received official status. However, India received the reasonably priced Pixel phone, the Pixel 7a, that the tech giant announced in India.

The Pixel Fold, which was unveiled at the Google I/O 2023 event, follows the design and specifications that have been circulating around the internet for quite some time. The Pixel Fold seems to be one of the most attractive folding phones available, but it will not be available in India.

Even more intriguing is the fact that the cover screen is huge, which basically means that users will be able to read messages and view all alerts without having to unfold the Fold.

The rear panel design is clearly inspired by the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, as well as the Pixel 7a. The Pixel Fold has a curved metal frame, which should provide a superb handling feel and grip, as well as a metallic hinge, which should provide a solid build quality.

The Fold delivers a great set of specs, much like every previous Pixel phone. When compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Pixel Fold's cover display has a slightly larger aspect ratio. Google Pixel Fold features a 5.8-inch FHD+ OLED outer display and a 7.6-inch inner display. Both displays offer a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pixel Fold is powered by the Tensor G2, the chip that also powers the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro.

The Pixel Fold utilises the Pixel 7 Pro's triple camera configuration. This basically means that the phone has three cameras: a 48-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 10.8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto zoom lens. For selfies, it comes with a 9.5MP outer front camera and an 8MP front camera.

As for the battery, Google Pixel Fold is equipped with a 4,700 mAh battery. The foldable smartphone runs on Android 13 OS out of the box. Pixel Fold has an IPX8 rating for water resistance.

Google Pixel Fold has been launched globally at a starting price of $1799 (roughly Rs 1,47,400) (12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage). It has been launched in Obsidian and Porcelain colour variants.

