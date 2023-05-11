Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google Bard is finally available in India; Here's how you can access it

    Google Bard has been finally introduced in India. Interested users can access the AI chatbot via the Google Bard official website. Here's how you can access it.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 11, 2023, 3:05 PM IST

    On May 10, Google held its eagerly anticipated annual conference, Google I/O. The internet behemoth unveiled 25 new Google services and products that are driven by PaLM 2, its cutting-edge language model. In addition, Google's team provided some insight into the future of Bard, an AI-powered chatbot that was introduced in February of this year. Bard will gradually receive some significant modifications and become more "visual" in its replies.

    Google has also added a number of new features to Bard in a bid to take control of the AI chatbot landscape, currently dominated by OpenAI's ChatGPT. Additionally, Google Bard is accessible in India as well as the AI chatbot, which is now available to everyone.

    Despite being made public, Bard still has its share of errors. Google warns that "Bard is experimental and some of the responses may be inaccurate, so double-check information in Bard's responses" in order to highlight its flaws.

    Here's how you can access it: 

    • You may access Bard by going to bard.google.com. You will then get a notification stating that the chatbot is currently being tested, as well as the option to 'Try Bard'.

    • Accept the company's privacy policy by selecting the 'Try Bard' option. That's all there is to it! Bard will be made accessible to you, and you may begin exploring the chatbot.
    • Google warns that Bard is currently in its early stages of development. "Bard may display inaccurate or offensive information that does not represent Google's views," says a little disclaimer just below the prompt bar.

    Bard will also be accessible in more languages. The AI chatbot is now accessible in Japanese and Korean, and the business says it is 'on pace to support 40 additional languages shortly'.

    Google Bard also offers multiple drafts for a single query. The user can go through different drafts before finalizing on one. Unlike ChatGPT, Google Bard provides the entire response in one go.

    Last Updated May 11, 2023, 3:05 PM IST
