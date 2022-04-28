Realme Narzo 50A Prime goes on sale today; Know colours, specs and more

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime starts at Rs 11,499 in India for the basic 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. In India, the 4GB RAM + 128GB model costs Rs 12,499. The smartphone is available in two colours: Flash Black and Flash Blue.

The Realme Narzo 50A, Realme's latest affordable product, will be on sale in India today at 12PM (pm) IST. The smartphone was released earlier this week and includes a Unisoc, a 5,000mAh battery, and other features.

Features

The Relame Narzo 50A Prime has a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a peak brightness of 600 nits. The Realme Narzo 50A Prime has a 60Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The smartphone is equipped with a 12nm octa-core Unisoc T612 processor, 4GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of internal storage.

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime has a triple rear camera arrangement that includes a 50-megapixel main shooter, a secondary monochrome sensor, and a third macro lens. The Realme Narzo 50A Prime has an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone socket, and a USB type-C connector for connection. The phone features a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging.

Price and colours

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime starts at Rs 11,499 in India for the basic 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. In India, the 4GB RAM + 128GB model costs Rs 12,499. The smartphone is available in two colours: Flash Black and Flash Blue.

The Narzo 50A Prime weighs 189g and has dimensions of 164.4 75.6 8.1mm. It runs Realme UI R Edition, which is based on Android 11.

