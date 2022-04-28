Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Realme Narzo 50A Prime goes on sale today; Know colours, specs and more

    The Realme Narzo 50A Prime starts at Rs 11,499 in India for the basic 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. In India, the 4GB RAM + 128GB model costs Rs 12,499. The smartphone is available in two colours: Flash Black and Flash Blue.

    Realme Narzo 50A Prime goes on sale today Know colours price specs and more gcw
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 28, 2022, 12:34 PM IST

    The Realme Narzo 50A, Realme's latest affordable product, will be on sale in India today at 12PM (pm) IST. The smartphone was released earlier this week and includes a Unisoc, a 5,000mAh battery, and other features.

    Features

    The Relame Narzo 50A Prime has a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a peak brightness of 600 nits. The Realme Narzo 50A Prime has a 60Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The smartphone is equipped with a 12nm octa-core Unisoc T612 processor, 4GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of internal storage.

    The Realme Narzo 50A Prime has a triple rear camera arrangement that includes a 50-megapixel main shooter, a secondary monochrome sensor, and a third macro lens. The Realme Narzo 50A Prime has an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

    The Realme Narzo 50A Prime has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone socket, and a USB type-C connector for connection. The phone features a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging.

    Price and colours

    The Narzo 50A Prime weighs 189g and has dimensions of 164.4 75.6 8.1mm. It runs Realme UI R Edition, which is based on Android 11.

