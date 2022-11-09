Realme GT Neo 4 key specs tipped; likely to feature 144Hz display, 100W fast charging

While the company is yet to give any confirmation on the launch of its latest premium smartphone, the key specifications of the Realme GT Neo 4 have been tipped online. As per Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, the Realme GT NEO 4's display may have a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.

The Realme GT Neo 4 is soon expected to launch. The device has already been spotted on the official website of India and China. The Realme GT Neo 4's primary features have been predicted online, despite the manufacturer having yet to acknowledge the release of its newest premium smartphone.

According to rumours, Realme is developing the GT NEO 4 smartphone to rival the forthcoming Redmi K60. A trustworthy leaker has recently disclosed some of its important details. According to rumours, the Realme phone would have a display with a 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the Redmi K60 might have a display with a 2K resolution.

Also Read | Google to makes new Gmail interface standard experience, can’t use original view anymore

The Realme GT NEO 4's display may offer a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, according to Chinese source Digital Chat Station. The phone is also rumoured to include a 2,160Hz PWM (pulse-width modulation) dimming capability. It's possible that this product uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC. Additionally, the smartphone may be capable of 100W rapid charging.

The specifications and launch information for this smartphone haven't been made public by Realme. In August, the Realme GT NEO 4 was initially discovered on the company's official websites in China and India.

Also Read | Foldable iPhone is here but not made by Apple; Watch video

Digital Chat Station had earlier predicted that the Realme GT NEO 4 will have similar hardware specifications. This phone is anticipated to compete with Xiaomi's Redmi K60, a new model from a competing company. It ought to be capable of 100W quick charging.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 13 Pro is one of many new phones that are anticipated to go on sale in the upcoming weeks. Either November or the end of December are the anticipated arrival dates. This flagship device is expected to include Qualcomm's future Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, a triple-camera configuration with a 50-megapixel resolution, a 6.65-inch OLED QHD+ display, and more.

Also Read | Realme 10 with 33W fast charging, 50MP dual cameras launched in global market; Know details here