Realme 10 with 33W fast charging, 50MP dual cameras launched in global market; Know details here

After several weeks of teasing, Realme has finally released its newest Realme 10 smartphones. The Realme 10 has a unibody construction. A 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage round out the list of essential features.

The Realme 10 series has been unveiled by Realme. The business used Twitter to announce the release of the smartphone. The Realme 10 Pro and the expected 10 Pro+ may launch on November 17 in China.

The Realme 10 phone has a MediaTek Helio G99 processor. The smartphone also has a dual camera arrangement with a 50 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP secondary sensor.

The business hasn't yet disclosed the smartphone's pricing or availability in India. Clash White and Rush Black are the two colour options available for the smartphone at launch. The Super AMOLED display of the Realme 10 phone boasts an FHD+ resolution, a refresh rate of 90 Hz, and a touch sampling rate of 360 Hz. 5th generation Corning Gorilla Glass shields the screen.

Also Read | Samsung likely to add THIS Apple iPhone feature to Galaxy smartphones

You receive a MediaTek Helio G99 4G processor, which is supposed to provide a 25% boost in CPU performance while using 20% less power. The MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, which is combined with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, powers the Realme 10 from within.

The phone has a dual-camera setup on the rear for taking pictures. This has a 50MP primary sensor and a 2 MP black-and-white camera. There is a 16 MP selfie camera on the front.

Also Read | 'Expands like rubber band': LG unveils stretchable display that elongates by 20%

A 5000mAh battery that supports 33 W rapid charging powers the phone. In just 28 minutes, the smartphone may be charged from zero to fifty percent. For biometric security, the Realme 10 packs a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The phone has three RAM variants- 4GB RAM, 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM model. The most expensive model --- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage -- would cost $299 (roughly Rs 24,400).

Also Read | Samsung launches new file-sharing Dropship app, Know how it works