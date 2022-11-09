Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Realme 10 with 33W fast charging, 50MP dual cameras launched in global market; Know details here

    After several weeks of teasing, Realme has finally released its newest Realme 10 smartphones. The Realme 10 has a unibody construction. A 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage round out the list of essential features.

    Realme 10 with 33W fast charging 50MP dual cameras launched in global market Know details here gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 9, 2022, 4:40 PM IST

    The Realme 10 series has been unveiled by Realme. The business used Twitter to announce the release of the smartphone. The Realme 10 Pro and the expected 10 Pro+ may launch on November 17 in China. 

    The Realme 10 phone has a MediaTek Helio G99 processor. The smartphone also has a dual camera arrangement with a 50 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP secondary sensor.

    The business hasn't yet disclosed the smartphone's pricing or availability in India. Clash White and Rush Black are the two colour options available for the smartphone at launch. The Super AMOLED display of the Realme 10 phone boasts an FHD+ resolution, a refresh rate of 90 Hz, and a touch sampling rate of 360 Hz. 5th generation Corning Gorilla Glass shields the screen.

    Also Read | Samsung likely to add THIS Apple iPhone feature to Galaxy smartphones

    You receive a MediaTek Helio G99 4G processor, which is supposed to provide a 25% boost in CPU performance while using 20% less power. The MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, which is combined with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, powers the Realme 10 from within.

    The phone has a dual-camera setup on the rear for taking pictures. This has a 50MP primary sensor and a 2 MP black-and-white camera. There is a 16 MP selfie camera on the front.

    Also Read | 'Expands like rubber band': LG unveils stretchable display that elongates by 20%

    A 5000mAh battery that supports 33 W rapid charging powers the phone. In just 28 minutes, the smartphone may be charged from zero to fifty percent. For biometric security, the Realme 10 packs a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

    The phone has three RAM variants- 4GB RAM, 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM model. The most expensive model --- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage -- would cost $299 (roughly Rs 24,400).

    Also Read | Samsung launches new file-sharing Dropship app, Know how it works

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2022, 4:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samsung likely to add THIS Apple iPhone feature to Galaxy smartphones report gcw

    Samsung likely to add THIS Apple iPhone feature to Galaxy smartphones

    Expands like rubber band LG unveils stretchable display that elongates by 20 per cent gcw

    'Expands like rubber band': LG unveils stretchable display that elongates by 20%

    Apple iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 13 users report display freeze green screen after updating to iOS 16 gcw

    Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 13 users report display freeze, green screen after updating to iOS 16

    Samsung launches new file sharing Dropship app Know how it works gcw

    Samsung launches new file-sharing Dropship app, Know how it works

    Apple warns of hit to iPhone shipments from China COVID disruption gcw

    Apple warns of hit to iPhone shipments from China COVID disruption

    Recent Stories

    It s our National Flower': BJP defends 'Lotus' featuring in G20 Logo after Congress 'shocking' remark - adt

    'It's our National Flower': BJP defends 'Lotus' featuring in G20 Logo after Congress 'shocking' remark

    football Fans heartbroken after Senegal star Sadio Mane is reportedly ruled out of Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    Fans heartbroken after Senegal star Sadio Mane is reportedly ruled out of Qatar World Cup 2022

    UK High Court orders Nirav Modi's extradition to India

    Nirav Modi's plea dumped, UK High Court orders extradition to India

    IPL Auction 2023 to be held in Kochi on December 23-ayh

    IPL Auction 2023 to be held in Kochi on December 23

    Sidhu Moosewala 'Vaar' OUT: Late singer's family ropped his second posthumous song (WATCH) RBA

    Sidhu Moosewala 'Vaar' OUT: Late singer's family ropped his second posthumous song (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: One knock-out game does not define us - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: 'One knock-out game doesn't define us' - Rohit

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war why US has been unable to convince India to stay away from Moscow

    Answered: Why has US been unable to convince India to stay away from Russia?

    Video Icon
    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon