Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google to makes new Gmail interface standard experience, can’t use original view anymore

    Google informs that starting this month, users will no longer have the option to revert to the original view. To recall, Google announced a new interface at the start of 2022 but it allowed users to go back to the original view.

    Google to makes new Gmail interface standard experience gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 9, 2022, 7:01 PM IST

    Google has declared that the new Gmail user interface will be the default setting for all users. To recall, Google unveiled a new interface at the beginning of 2022, but users could go back to the prior design. Google warns users that the ability to return to the original view will be removed as of this month.

    With no way to return to the "old look," this user interface will be the default experience for Gmail as of this month. Users may still modify their Gmail layout, inbox type, and other settings using the new user interface (UI), according to Google's blog post.

    Also Read | Foldable iPhone is here but not made by Apple; Watch video

    Google explains in its blog post on the new design that it would give customers an integrated view with all required programmes gathered in one area. Users who have enabled Chat will automatically have access to Gmail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet on the left side of the window. Users won't be able to customise Chat on the right side anymore.

    Users may customise this new interface to include the programmes that are most relevant to them, even though they are unable to return to the previous layout. The most crucial application will be quicker to reach, and switching between windows, tabs, and programmes will be less of a nuisance, according to Google. The new layout gives users the option of keeping the Google Chat or Google Meet applications.

    Also Read | Realme 10 with 33W fast charging, 50MP dual cameras launched in global market; Know details here

    The update is being progressively rolled out by Google and might take up to 15 days to finish. This upgrade is available to existing G Suite Basic and Business subscribers as well as those using Google Workspace Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Frontline, and Nonprofits. Google explains that users of Google Workspace Essentials will not be able to access it.

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2022, 7:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Foldable iPhone is here but not made by Apple Watch video gcw

    Foldable iPhone is here but not made by Apple; Watch video

    Realme 10 with 33W fast charging 50MP dual cameras launched in global market Know details here gcw

    Realme 10 with 33W fast charging, 50MP dual cameras launched in global market; Know details here

    Twitter update: Selected verified account to receive 'Official' label; know details - adt

    Twitter update: Selected verified account to receive 'Official' label; know details

    Meta likely to begin mass layoffs today CEO Zuckerberg says over optimism led to overstaffing gcw

    Meta likely to begin mass layoffs today, CEO Zuckerberg says 'over-optimism led to overstaffing'

    Here is what India s first Twitter user said on whether she will pay for blue tick gcw

    Here's what India's 'first' Twitter user said on whether she will pay for blue tick

    Recent Stories

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Is Kylian Mbappe 100 per cent fit to play for France? PSG boss responds snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Is Kylian Mbappe 100 per cent fit to play for France? PSG boss responds

    Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti to not contest Jammu and Kashmir election next year; here's why AJR

    Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti to not contest Jammu and Kashmir election next year; here's why

    Chai ice cream bizarre combination leaves netizens disgusted; watch video - gps

    Chai ice cream bizarre combination leaves netizens disgusted; watch video

    Mega Meta layoff From visa to healthcare pay how the firm will help fired employees gcw

    Mega Meta layoff: From visa to healthcare pay, how the firm will help fired employees

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: Who among Rishabh Pant/Dinesh Karthik would get the nod? Rohit Sharma answers-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: Who among Pant/Karthik would get the nod? Rohit answers

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: One knock-out game does not define us - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: 'One knock-out game doesn't define us' - Rohit

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war why US has been unable to convince India to stay away from Moscow

    Answered: Why has US been unable to convince India to stay away from Russia?

    Video Icon
    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon