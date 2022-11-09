Google to makes new Gmail interface standard experience, can’t use original view anymore

Google informs that starting this month, users will no longer have the option to revert to the original view. To recall, Google announced a new interface at the start of 2022 but it allowed users to go back to the original view.

With no way to return to the "old look," this user interface will be the default experience for Gmail as of this month. Users may still modify their Gmail layout, inbox type, and other settings using the new user interface (UI), according to Google's blog post.

Google explains in its blog post on the new design that it would give customers an integrated view with all required programmes gathered in one area. Users who have enabled Chat will automatically have access to Gmail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet on the left side of the window. Users won't be able to customise Chat on the right side anymore.

Users may customise this new interface to include the programmes that are most relevant to them, even though they are unable to return to the previous layout. The most crucial application will be quicker to reach, and switching between windows, tabs, and programmes will be less of a nuisance, according to Google. The new layout gives users the option of keeping the Google Chat or Google Meet applications.

The update is being progressively rolled out by Google and might take up to 15 days to finish. This upgrade is available to existing G Suite Basic and Business subscribers as well as those using Google Workspace Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Frontline, and Nonprofits. Google explains that users of Google Workspace Essentials will not be able to access it.