Apple iPhone SE 4 may come with USB-C port, Face ID and more: Report

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to launch the fourth-generation iPhone SE. As per the report, the iPhone SE 4 will feature a USB-C port. It will also purportedly have Face ID, dispelling previous rumors that the ‌iPhone SE‌ could retain a Touch ID button.

Various media reports suggest that the smartphone would have an Action Button similar to the ones seen on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, which are not anticipated to include this capability, are distinguished from the iPhone SE by this. The iPhone SE 4 will apparently use the same single back camera system as the current model.

According to reports, suppliers are vying with one another for Apple's orders to supply OLED display panels for the next fourth-generation iPhone SE. Compared to the LCD screen on the current model, this is a noticeable upgrade.

The next iPhone SE is also anticipated to be among the first phones to use Apple's highly anticipated bespoke 5G modem. However, 2025 is the projected year of release.

The Apple iPhone 15 unveiling event will probably take place on Tuesday, September 12. The September event is anticipated to feature new Apple Watch Series 9 models, Apple Watch Ultra 2 variants, iOS 17 and more in addition to the iPhone 15 portfolio.

