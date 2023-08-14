Apple Watch X with magnetic bands and new design may launch in 2024 or 2025: Report

Apple’s upcoming line of smartwatches is anticipated to offer only minor enhancements. Looking ahead, Apple plans to unveil a “Watch X” model in celebration of the smartwatch’s decade of existence. This significant overhaul is expected to be the most substantial yet.

Apple is reportedly preparing a major overhaul for its iconic Apple Watch, with the potential release of the “Apple Watch X” around 2024 or 2025, marking the device’s ten-year anniversary. This upcoming model is expected to bring the most significant changes in the watch’s history after a series of smaller updates.

Mark Gurman, a tech expert, has suggested that the Apple Watch X would have a more streamlined appearance and a new magnetic band-attachment technology. The existing layout, in which bands are inserted into the sides and secured, consumes important inside space, which prevents advancements like bigger batteries.

Gurman claims that Apple is looking towards a magnetic connection system that might provide more room for improvements and perhaps affect band compatibility. The Watch X's implementation of this system's specifics is still unknown.

In addition to the visual modifications, the Watch X may have cutting-edge components like a micro-LED screen and blood pressure sensors. According to reports, this move might be as important as the transition from the iPhone 7 to the iPhone X, possibly denoting a change in Apple's strategy.

According to earlier estimates, rearranging the production chain might cause the debut of Apple Watches with microLEDs to be postponed from 2025 to 2026. The old report is in conflict with the latest one, though.

Since the first release, Apple has continued its pattern of releasing new watches with minor upgrades. Gurman's views do, however, suggest that there have been internal debates about slowing down this quick cycle because the novelty of new versions has been waning.

All eyes are on the impending anniversary model because the Apple Watch Series 9 is anticipated to receive only a small update this autumn. Fans and industry professionals will be anxiously anticipating additional information on what might be a landmark in wearable technology as Apple continues to investigate innovative methods to re-engineer the Watch.

