    'Expands like rubber band': LG unveils stretchable display that elongates by 20%

    LG Display said that it has developed a stretchable display that can be elongated by 20%. The full-color display supports 100 pixels per inch (ppi) resolution and can be extended from 12-inch in size to 14-inch, the South Korean display panel maker said.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 8, 2022, 5:20 PM IST

    The first 12-inch high-resolution display in the world that can be stretched by 20% was announced on Tuesday by LG Display. It has remarkable free-form technology that enables it to be extended, folded, and twisted without distortion or harm.

    According to a formal assessment, the new display maximises its commercial potential by providing a resolution of 100ppi (pixels per inch), full-color RGB, great adaptability, durability, and dependability.  This 12-inch display's rubber band-like elasticity allows it to be extended up to 14 inches. It is built on a very robust film-type substrate composed of specialised silicon used in contact lenses.

    The firm claims that the Stretchable display from LG Display is the end product of a sizable national R&D project that the company was chosen to oversee by South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy (MOTIE) in 2020. In order to advance South Korea's next-generation display industry, it has since collaborated with twenty organisations in the industrial-academic sector.

    The stretchy display's cutting-edge technology delivers next-level adaptability for a variety of everyday applications. It has a slim, lightweight design. According to the research, this distinctive innovation expands the display's potential in a number of sectors, including fashion, wearable technology, mobility, and gaming.

    Soo-young Yoon, Executive Vice President and CTO at LG Display, stated in a statement, "We will successfully execute this project to strengthen the competitiveness of Korean display technology while continuing to lead the industry's paradigm change."
     

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2022, 5:20 PM IST
