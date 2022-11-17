Realme 10 Pro series to launch today: When and where to watch livestream, what to expect & more

Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus to launch today. It will sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display with a punch-hole cutout. The Pro+ variant, on the other hand, will flaunt a 6.7-inch full-HD+ curved OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. When and where to watch the launch event live?

Realme is prepared to formally unveil its new Realme 10 Pro smartphone series. The Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus smartphones are anticipated to be part of the series.

Today, November 17, at 2 p.m., the Realme 10 Pro line of smartphones are scheduled to be introduced in China. The brand will broadcast the event live on social media websites and streaming platforms in China.

Realme's main social media platforms will stream the unveiling live. By going here, you can see a livestream of the Realme 10 Pro's Weibo debut. Even though the launch is today, the Chinese company has already revealed some of the most important information through teaser posters posted on social media. The smartphones will feature flat frames and curved screens.

The front-facing camera sensor on the Realme 10 Pro is placed in a punch-hole cutout and is mounted atop a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display. On the other hand, the Pro Plus model will sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ curved OLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz with 2160 Hz PWM dimming.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 CPU will power the Realme 10 Pro smartphone, while a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset will be found in the Pro Plus version. The largest memory configuration is likely to include 128GB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM.

A triple rear camera module with a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary lens, and a 2MP tertiary lens will be included on the Realme 10 Pro Plus in terms of optics. A dual rear camera system with a 16MP primary and 2MP secondary sensor will be available on the Realme 10 Pro. A 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls will be available on both devices.

The Realme 10 Pro is expected to start at approximately CNY 1,500 (around Rs 17,200), while the Pro Plus variant might start at around CNY 2,000. (about Rs 22,900).

