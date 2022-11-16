Price drop alert! Nothing Phone (1) available at Rs 29,999 during Flipkart sale

Nothing Phone (1) is a mid-range phone that is priced at ₹33,999 onwards. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor, the handset boasts of a unique glyph interface on its back. If you are looking to buy Nothing Phone (1), then Walmart-owned Flipkart has a deal for you.

Nothing Phone (1) is presently discounted by more than Rs. 20,000. Since its release, the Nothing Phone (1) has generated a lot of excitement in the smartphone industry. It is presently discounted by more than 50% on the e-commerce site. On Flipkart, the pricing for the Phone (1)'s entry-level edition with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is presently Rs 29,999. For those who don't know, the smartphone costs Rs 33,999 without the rebate. It is important to note that the 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB versions of Nothing Phone (1) are also offered at a discounted price of Rs 31,999 and Rs 34,999.

Even at debut, the smartphone wasn't this inexpensive. The Nothing Phone (1) models had starting prices of Rs 32,999, Rs 35,999, and Rs 38,999. The cost of the smartphone was then raised by the firm to Rs 33,999, Rs 36,999, and Rs 39,999, respectively.

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, Nothing Phone (1) had excellent sales. Currently, the Phone (1) may be purchased for as little as Rs 29,999. Flipkart is providing up to Rs 17,500 discount in return for your old smartphone, further lowering the price of the smartphone to Rs 12,499 for purchasers. On the Flipkart Axis Bank Card, Flipkart is further providing 5% cashback.

Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch OLED display. The display has 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. Additionally, the smartphone has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Nothing Phone (1) uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor as its engine. The SoC is combined with 256GB of internal storage and up to 12GB of RAM.

The Nothing Launcher, which is available on the Google Play Store for some smartphone models, lets you use the Nothing OS, which runs on the Nothing Phone (1) and is based on Android. A 4,500 mAh battery that supports 33W rapid charging powers the smartphone.

The smartphone's camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP ultra wide sensor in a dual-camera setup at the back. The Nothing Phone (1) has a 16MP selfie camera in front.

