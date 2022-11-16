Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Price drop alert! Nothing Phone (1) available at Rs 29,999 during Flipkart sale

    Nothing Phone (1) is a mid-range phone that is priced at ₹33,999 onwards.  Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor, the handset boasts of a unique glyph interface on its back. If you are looking to buy Nothing Phone (1), then Walmart-owned Flipkart has a deal for you.

    Price drop alert Nothing Phone 1 available at Rs 29999 during Flipkart sale details here gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 16, 2022, 7:01 PM IST

    Nothing Phone (1) is presently discounted by more than Rs. 20,000. Since its release, the Nothing Phone (1) has generated a lot of excitement in the smartphone industry. It is presently discounted by more than 50% on the e-commerce site. On Flipkart, the pricing for the Phone (1)'s entry-level edition with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is presently Rs 29,999. For those who don't know, the smartphone costs Rs 33,999 without the rebate. It is important to note that the 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB versions of Nothing Phone (1) are also offered at a discounted price of Rs 31,999 and Rs 34,999.

    Even at debut, the smartphone wasn't this inexpensive. The Nothing Phone (1) models had starting prices of Rs 32,999, Rs 35,999, and Rs 38,999. The cost of the smartphone was then raised by the firm to Rs 33,999, Rs 36,999, and Rs 39,999, respectively.

    Also Read | 'Alive because of Apple Watch': Indian teen survives using call feature in his watch; Tim Cook reacts

    During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, Nothing Phone (1) had excellent sales. Currently, the Phone (1) may be purchased for as little as Rs 29,999. Flipkart is providing up to Rs 17,500 discount in return for your old smartphone, further lowering the price of the smartphone to Rs 12,499 for purchasers. On the Flipkart Axis Bank Card, Flipkart is further providing 5% cashback.

    Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch OLED display.  The display has 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. Additionally, the smartphone has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Nothing Phone (1) uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor as its engine. The SoC is combined with 256GB of internal storage and up to 12GB of RAM.

    Also Read | Elon Musk announces Twitter Blue subscription to relaunch on November 29

    The Nothing Launcher, which is available on the Google Play Store for some smartphone models, lets you use the Nothing OS, which runs on the Nothing Phone (1) and is based on Android. A 4,500 mAh battery that supports 33W rapid charging powers the smartphone.

    The smartphone's camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP ultra wide sensor in a dual-camera setup at the back. The Nothing Phone (1) has a 16MP selfie camera in front.

    Also Read | Google Play introduces UPI Autopay support for subscription-based payments in India

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2022, 7:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via satellite connectivity feature is now available Know it works gcw

    Apple iPhone 14's Emergency SOS via satellite connectivity feature is now available; Know it works

    Alive because of Apple Watch Indian teen survives using call feature in his watch Tim Cook reacts gcw

    'Alive because of Apple Watch': Indian teen survives using call feature in his watch; Tim Cook reacts

    Google Pixel 7a specs leaked online likely to feature 90 Hz screen refresh rate dual camera more price gcw

    Google Pixel 7a specs leaked online, likely to feature 90 Hz screen refresh rate, dual camera & more

    Vivo X90 series to launch on Nov 22 with Zeiss optics cameras 120W fast charging report gcw

    Vivo X90 series to launch on Nov 22 with Zeiss optics cameras, 120W fast charging

    Apple ramps up hiring for its first AR VR headset development as launch nears gcw

    Apple ramps up hiring for its first AR/VR headset development as launch nears

    Recent Stories

    football Does Sporting CP have room for Man United outcast Cristiano Ronaldo President Federico Varandas sends strong message snt

    Does Sporting CP have room for Man United outcast Ronaldo? President Varandas sends strong message

    Shraddha murder Police to seek Aaftab profile details from Bumble about other women whom he met gcw

    Shraddha murder: Police to seek Aaftab's profile details from Bumble, other women whom he met

    26 11 Mumbai attack survivor Moshe Holtzberg invited to Israel's 25th Knesset's inauguration - adt

    26/11 survivor Moshe Holtzberg invited to Israel's 25th Knesset's inauguration

    Karnataka KCET 2022 Round 2 counselling schedule released Know how to apply important dates more gcw

    Karnataka KCET 2022: Round 2 counselling schedule released; Know how to apply, important dates & more

    Govt announces face masks no longer mandatory during air travel gcw

    Govt announces face masks no longer mandatory during air travel

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2023 Auction: Complete list of players released by franchises, purse remaining-ayh

    IPL 2023 Auction: Complete list of players released by franchises, purse remaining

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23: Road map starts from now for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: 'Road map starts from now for ICC T20 World Cup 2024' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Together we stand tall, We won't fall Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    'Together we stand tall, we won't fall...' Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    Video Icon
    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Video Icon
    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    Video Icon