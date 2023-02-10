Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oppo Reno 8T to go on sale in today; From specs, price to bank offers, know all about it

    Oppo’s newly launched mid-ranger, the Oppo Reno 8T is all set to go on its first sale today. Along with the Reno 8T, the smartphone brand has also unveiled Oppo Enco Air 3, which will also go on sale. The Oppo Reno 8T was launched in India for Rs 29,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant.

    Oppo Reno 8T to go on sale in today From specifications price to bank offers know all about it gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 10, 2023, 3:32 PM IST

    Oppo’s newly launched mid-ranger, the Oppo Reno 8T is all set to go on its first sale today. The OPPO Reno8 T 5G has a micro-curved design with OPPO Glow that strikes a mix between beauty and comfort in the hand. The gadget sports a 6.7-inch  AMOLED screen. Additionally, the display features a 10-bit colour depth to render 1.07 billion colours, which is 64 times more than traditional 8-bit displays' 16.7 million colour options. This display has a 93% screen-to-body ratio.

    The 108MP portrait camera on the Reno8 T 5G employs OPPO's AI Portrait Super Resolution algorithm along with NonaPixel Plus binning technology, which combines data from 9 pixels to produce one superpixel.

    Also Read | Apple Watch Series X, Apple Watch SE may launch with larger displays in 2024: Report

    The smartphone also has a 4,800mAh battery that can be fully charged using OPPO's 67W fast-charging technology in less than 45 minutes. This battery also has OPPO's exclusive Battery Health Engine, which keeps the battery performing admirably for at least four years without experiencing any degradation.

    For Rs 29,999, the Oppo Reno 8T was made available in India in the 8GB+128GB configuration. However, the phone will come with bank promotions; if you have a Kotak Bank, HDFC, Yes Bank, or SBI card, you may receive a 10% discount. Additionally, if you purchase the smartphone from an online retailer like Amazon or Flipkart, you will receive Rs 3000 as an exchange offer. With ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank, One Card, AU Small Finance Bank, and IndusInd Bank, you may purchase the gadget from retail locations and receive a 10% cash back and no-cost EMI for up to six months.

    Also Read | Reasons why you should consider buying Motorola’s E13

    The smartphone company also announced the Oppo Enco Air 3, which will also be offered for purchase, along with the Reno 8T. You may now receive a discount of Rs 500 on the earphones if you decide to buy the Oppo phone along with them. The earphones normally cost Rs 2999, but if you buy the phone as well, you can get them for Rs 2500.

    Also Read | OnePlus teases foldable phone post OnePlus 11 5G launch, to arrive in Q3 2023

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2023, 3:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple Watch Series X Apple Watch SE may launch with larger displays in 2024 Report gcw

    Apple Watch Series X, Apple Watch SE may launch with larger displays in 2024: Report

    Reasons why you should consider to buy Motorola E13 gcw

    Reasons why you should consider buying Motorola’s E13

    Xiaomi 13 Pro with Leica cameras to be launched on THIS date here is what we know gcw

    Xiaomi 13 Pro with Leica cameras to be launched on THIS date in India

    OnePlus teases foldable phone during OnePlus 11 5G launch to arrive in Q3 2023 gcw

    OnePlus teases foldable phone post OnePlus 11 5G launch, to arrive in Q3 2023

    Nothing Phone 2 to launch in late 2023 Here is everything we know so far gcw

    Nothing Phone (2) to launch in late 2023; Here's everything we know so far

    Recent Stories

    Bhojpuri SEXY video Akshara Singh Khesari Lal Yadav BOLD Holi song Jija Ji is not to be missed watch RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Akshara Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav's BOLD Holi song ‘Jija Ji’ is not to be missed- WATCH

    NEET PG Exam will be held on March 5, confirms Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya; no plans to postpone - adt

    NEET PG Exam will be held on March 5, confirms Mansukh Mandaviya; no plans to postpone

    Want to sing like Mika Singh? Yashraj Mukhate will help you; watch this video - gps

    Want to sing like Mika Singh? Yashraj Mukhate will help you; watch this video

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, 1st Test: Unfair selection - Tiwtteratis slam BCCI as Suryakumar Yadav falls for mere 8-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Unfair selection' - Tiwtteratis slam BCCI as Suryakumar Yadav falls for mere 8

    SA pace great Shaun Pollock gives key tip to bowlers on how to challenge India's Suryakumar Yadav snt

    SA pace great Shaun Pollock gives key tip to bowlers on how to challenge India's Suryakumar Yadav

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon