Oppo Reno 8T to go on sale in today; From specs, price to bank offers, know all about it

Oppo’s newly launched mid-ranger, the Oppo Reno 8T is all set to go on its first sale today. Along with the Reno 8T, the smartphone brand has also unveiled Oppo Enco Air 3, which will also go on sale. The Oppo Reno 8T was launched in India for Rs 29,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant.

Oppo’s newly launched mid-ranger, the Oppo Reno 8T is all set to go on its first sale today. The OPPO Reno8 T 5G has a micro-curved design with OPPO Glow that strikes a mix between beauty and comfort in the hand. The gadget sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen. Additionally, the display features a 10-bit colour depth to render 1.07 billion colours, which is 64 times more than traditional 8-bit displays' 16.7 million colour options. This display has a 93% screen-to-body ratio.

The 108MP portrait camera on the Reno8 T 5G employs OPPO's AI Portrait Super Resolution algorithm along with NonaPixel Plus binning technology, which combines data from 9 pixels to produce one superpixel.

The smartphone also has a 4,800mAh battery that can be fully charged using OPPO's 67W fast-charging technology in less than 45 minutes. This battery also has OPPO's exclusive Battery Health Engine, which keeps the battery performing admirably for at least four years without experiencing any degradation.

For Rs 29,999, the Oppo Reno 8T was made available in India in the 8GB+128GB configuration. However, the phone will come with bank promotions; if you have a Kotak Bank, HDFC, Yes Bank, or SBI card, you may receive a 10% discount. Additionally, if you purchase the smartphone from an online retailer like Amazon or Flipkart, you will receive Rs 3000 as an exchange offer. With ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank, One Card, AU Small Finance Bank, and IndusInd Bank, you may purchase the gadget from retail locations and receive a 10% cash back and no-cost EMI for up to six months.

The smartphone company also announced the Oppo Enco Air 3, which will also be offered for purchase, along with the Reno 8T. You may now receive a discount of Rs 500 on the earphones if you decide to buy the Oppo phone along with them. The earphones normally cost Rs 2999, but if you buy the phone as well, you can get them for Rs 2500.

