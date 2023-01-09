Realme 10 India launch today: Know time, how to watch event live, expected specs, other details

The Realme 10 will launch today in India at 12:30 PM. The device features a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 50MP main camera. Here’s everything you need to know about the device and how you can watch the launch online.

In India, the Realme 10 launch event is scheduled to start at 12:30 PM (January 9th, 2023). Realme India's official social media accounts, the company's website, and YouTube will all stream the event live. YouTube is the most practical way to see the Realme 10, therefore we've placed the YouTube URL below for you right here.

The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage version of the Realme 10 is anticipated to be on sale at launch and may cost approximately Rs 14,000 in India. The smartphone would probably also be available at launch in an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option, which might cost roughly Rs 16,000 in the nation. The Realme 10 will be available in Clash White and Rush Black.

A 6.5-inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED display is included on the Realme 10. A MediaTek Helio G99 CPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS2.2 storage power the smartphone from the inside out. Software-wise, the Realme 10 comes pre-installed with the Realme UI 3.0 overlay on Android 12.

Regarding the Realme 10's cameras, they include a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP black-and-white portrait camera, and a 16MP front-facing camera. Speaking of the battery, it boasts a 5,000mAh capacity and a USB Type-C connection that supports 33W SuperVOOC rapid charging.

