Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NASA's 38-year-old ERBS anticipated to drop from sky on this day; check details

    According to NASA, there is a 1-in-9,400 chance of being injured by falling debris. The satellite is expected to land on Sunday night, give or take 17 hours. However, the California-based Aerospace Corp. has aimed for Monday morning, give or take 13 hours.

    NASAs 38-year-old ERBS anticipated to drop from sky on this day; check details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 7, 2023, 3:21 PM IST

    A 38-year-old retired NASA satellite is about to fall from the sky and the chances of wreckage falling on anyone are 'extremely low,' according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). The space agency further added the majority of the 5,400-pound (2,450-kilogram) satellite would burn up on reentry. However, some pieces are expected to survive.

     

    There is a 1-in-9,400 chance of being injured by falling debris, according to NASA. The satellite is expected to land on Sunday night, give or take 17 hours, said the Defense Department.

    However, the California-based Aerospace Corp. has aimed for Monday morning, give or take 13 hours, along a route that will take it over Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and the westernmost areas of North and South America. 

    The Earth Radiation Budget Satellite (ERBS) was launched aboard the space shuttle Challenger in 1984. Despite having a two-year expected working life, the satellite continued to collect ozone and other atmospheric measurements until its retirement in 2005. The satellite investigated how the Earth absorbed and radiated solar energy.

    Challenger gave the satellite a special sendoff. Sally Ride, America's first woman in space, used the shuttle's robot arm to place the satellite into orbit. That same mission featured the first spacewalk by a woman from the United States, Kathryn Sullivan. It was the first time two female astronauts flew together in space. It was Ride's second and final spaceflight before her death in 2012.

    Also read: Spalshdown! NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth after 25-day lunar flight

    Also read: NASA’s Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft to splashdown on Dec 11; Here's when and where you can watch live

    Also read: Alert! 65 feet wide asteroid 2022 UD72 to fly by Earth at 15,408 km/h; check details

    Last Updated Jan 7, 2023, 3:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Challenge trailer of first feature film shot in space released watch here gcw

    'The Challenge': Trailer of first feature film shot in space released | WATCH

    Regained smell sense after COVID-19? Here's what a study revealed - adt

    Regained smell sense after COVID-19? Here's what a study revealed

    IISc researchers develop antimicrobial air filters that can mitigate air-borne infections; check details AJR

    IISc researchers develop antimicrobial air filters that can mitigate air-borne infections; check details

    Geminids meteor shower in Bengaluru on December 13: When and where to watch the annual celestial phenomenon AJR

    Geminids meteor shower in Bengaluru on December 13: When and where to watch the annual celestial phenomenon

    Spalshdown NASA Artemis 1 Orion capsule returns to Earth after 25 day lunar flight gcw

    Spalshdown! NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth after 25-day lunar flight

    Recent Stories

    Good news Rishabh Pant undergoes successful knee ligament surgery; fans await star cricketer's comeback snt

    'Good news': Rishabh Pant undergoes successful knee ligament surgery; fans await star cricketer's comeback

    Apple has cancelled iPhone SE 4 launch in 2024 Here is what we know gcw

    Apple has cancelled iPhone SE 4 launch in 2024? Here's what we know

    Heres how police arrested man accused of 'urinating' on female co-passenger on Air India flight - adt

    Air India incident: Here's how Bengaluru police arrested man accused of 'urinating' on female co-passenger

    football Last Messi vs Ronaldo clash Argentina Marcelo Gallardo to coach Al-Nassr & Al-Hilal stars in friendly against PSG snt

    Last Messi vs Ronaldo clash? Argentina's Gallardo to coach Al-Nassr & Al-Hilal stars in friendly against PSG

    Air India urinating case Pilot crew grounded CEO says could ve handled matter better gcw

    Air India 'urinating' case: Pilot, crew grounded; CEO says 'could've handled matter better'

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Pune/2nd T20I: Whenever Axar Patel has got the opportunity in T20, he has done really well - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd T20I: 'Whenever Axar has got the opportunity in T20, he's done really well' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon
    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Video Icon
    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon