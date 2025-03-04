Tim Cook hints at new Apple ‘Air’ device coming this week: Is MacBook Air incoming? | Check post

Tim Cook teased a new 'Air' product, likely the MacBook Air M4, expected with enhanced features like ray tracing and a more powerful Neural Engine. Retailers are reportedly running out of existing MacBook models, hinting at an imminent launch.

Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, hinted about the release of a new "Air" product this week on his X (formerly Twitter) account. Cook shared a video on social media with the title, "This week," and the words, "There's something in the air."

Given that the Cupertino-based tech giant unveiled the MacBook Air M3 around the same time last year, the CEO of Apple is most likely discussing the introduction of a new MacBook Air range. Other options, though, must be disregarded. Apple, for instance, is reportedly developing a slimmed-down iPhone model that will probably be called the Air.

Last year, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg said that Apple planned to release the iPad Air versions and its own Magic Keyboard at the same time as the iPhone 16e. Since Apple released the 16e last month, the iPad Air variants are now a good choice as well.

Also Read | Nothing Phone 3a series launching on March 4: Check out 5 features you should be excited about

Gurman revealed just a month ago that Apple was developing MacBook Air M4 models in 13-inch and 15-inch sizes. Additionally, retailers are reportedly running out on the existing MacBook models, which might indicate that the tech giant is getting ready to introduce a new line.

The M4 CPU, which will power the most recent MacBook Air model, is expected to bring about a number of significant changes, such as support for ray tracing, a technique that enhances gaming performance, and enhancements to the Neural Engine, which powers activities connected to artificial intelligence.

The upcoming MacBook Air model may include 32GB of RAM instead of the current model's maximum of 24GB. A 12MP front-facing camera, better storage bandwidth, and two more CPU cores are also anticipated.

Also Read | Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Ultra unveiled with Leica camera | Check India launch date and time

While the design and size options of the M4 MacBook Air are likely to remain unchanged — retaining the sleek look introduced with the M2 model, complete with 13-inch and 15-inch size options — the new model is rumoured to pack some noteworthy improvements. There’s no word yet on new colour options, but Apple might have a few surprises up its sleeve.

Latest Videos