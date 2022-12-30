Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Poco C50 to launch in India soon, will be available via Flipkart

    While the company is yet to officially announce the launch date, Flipkart has revealed that the Poco C50 will launch in India soon. Now that a teaser for the Poco C50 is out on the e-commerce website, you can expect the company to soon confirm the launch date as well.

    Numerous businesses will have a busy month in January 2023 as a result of the planned introduction of new phones. Realme GT Neo 5 and the Redmi Note 12 series will launch on January 5, while the iQOO 11 will be unveiled on January 10. The Poco C50 smartphone's debut has now also been officially announced. The Poco C50 will soon be available in India, according to Flipkart, even though the manufacturer hasn't formally announced the launch date. You may anticipate the business shortly announcing the launch date for the Poco C50 now that a teaser has been posted on the online store.

    There are currently just two phones in the Poco C series: the Poco C31 and Poco C3. The third model in the line will be the Poco C50. There isn't a lot of information regarding the new Poco phone in the teaser that Flipkart shared.

    Also Read | Realme GT Neo 5 confirmed to launch on January 5; may have 240W fast charging, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

    It only displays two camera modules, which implies that the Poco C50's camera could be its biggest selling feature. It can have a front- or rear-facing dual camera arrangement, however the Poco C31 and Poco C3 devices have a triple rear camera setup.

    The gadget will likely include standard features including an HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. It may have a 5,000mAh battery because the business has already provided this with Poco C series phones. This is only specualation as per various media reports; we'll probably soon learn the truth. Because the Poco C series is designed for people who want a simple phone at an entry-level pricing, this will probably be a 4G phone.

    Also Read | iPhone 15 to Google Pixel Fold & more: 5 most-awaited smartphones of 2023

    Also Read | iQOO 11 5G to launch on January 10; official page live on Amazon

