Poco C50 launched in India; smartphone comes with leather-like texture design, fingerprint scanner & more 

Poco C50 entry-level smartphone has been launched by the company in India today (January 3). The new entry-level smartphone joins the Poco C-series and will only be available through Flipkart in India. Ahead of the launch, the microsite for Poco C50 was live, revealing key features of the smartphone. The new Poco C50 has an HD+ display, a fingerprint scanner on the back, and a leather-like texture design. Here is all the information you want on the new Poco C50.

The 6.52-inch HD+ display on the Poco C50 has a touch sampling rate of 120Hz and a resolution of 720X1600. The new competitor includes powerful speakers that guarantee a high-quality audio experience, significantly enhancing the entertainment experience. The new Poco C50 is equipped with a MediaTek Helio A22 CPU, up to 3GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 32GB of internal storage.

The new Poco C50 comes pre-installed with Android 12 Go Edition. A 5MP front camera and an 8MP AI dual camera system are included in the new member of the C-series lineup. It has a fingerprint scanner on the back and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W quick charging capability.

Two storage options for the Poco C50 will be offered: 2GB+32GB for Rs 6,249 and 3GB+32GB for Rs 6,999. The costs are listed prices. Poco C50 will be offered on Flipkart from January 10th, 2023 in two enticing colours: Royal Blue and Country Green.

