Apple iPhone 14 available for Rs 46,990 on Flipkart! Know how to grab this amazing deal

The Apple iPhone 14 was launched at a starting price of Rs 79,900. As we welcome the New Year 2023, Flipkart is offering a massive discount on Apple iPhone 14. Apple iPhone 14 is currently available at Rs 46,990 on Flipkart after Rs 32,901 discount. Know how to grab this deal.

Apple iPhone 14 is the base model in the flagship Apple iPhone 14 series that was recently launched in India. The top-tier Apple iPhone model has a nearly identical style to the iPhone 13 it replaces, but it has a faster CPU and a few additional capabilities. Four models make up the Apple iPhone 14 series: the Apple iPhone 14, the Apple iPhone 14 Plus, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, and the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The Apple iPhone 14 is the entry-level model in the range, as was already said, making it the most cheap of the flagship models. Starting at Rs 79,900, the Apple iPhone 14 was made available for purchase.

As we ring in the New Year of 2023, Flipkart is slashing the price of the Apple iPhone 14 significantly. The current price of the Apple iPhone 14 on Flipkart is Rs 46,990 after a Rs 32,901 reduction.

After a Rs 5910 reduction, the Apple iPhone 14 base mode with 128GB of storage is presently available on Flipkart for Rs 73,990. In addition, purchasers may receive an immediate discount of Rs 4,000 on HDFC Bank credit card, debit card, and credit card EMI purchases, lowering the cost of the smartphone to Rs 69,990. In addition, the e-commerce site will give you up to Rs 23,000 back for your old smartphone.

This indicates that the Apple iPhone 14 is available from Flipkart for only Rs 46,990 after all bank discounts and deals. For comparison, Apple is charging more for the third-generation iPhone SE basic model with 64GB of storage.

Similar to the Apple iPhone 13, but with additional cores, the Apple iPhone 14 runs on the same processor. The front of the device has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a notch resembling that of the iPhone 13 and a 12MP camera for video calls and selfies. The phone has a dual camera arrangement with 12MP sensors on the back.

