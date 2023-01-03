Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian govt wants Apple to produce iPads, MacBook in the country; likely to boost incentive scheme

    The company has been making iPhones for years now and soon it could set the base for locally manufacturing iPads in the country. The IT Ministry has been laying the groundwork for making it happen, and its proposal to the Finance Ministry suggests increasing the PLI outlay from Rs 7,350 crore to Rs 20,000 crore in the coming years.

    Indian govt wants Apple to produce iPads MacBook in the country likely to boost incentive scheme report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 3, 2023, 9:28 AM IST

    The Indian government is apparently considering increasing the production-linked incentive, or PLI, that goes toward IT hardware manufacturing in order to get Apple to start producing iPads and MacBooks in the nation. As per sources in a media report this week, the government has seen the potential of Apple’s production layout thanks to the wide base iPhone assembling that is being done in India over the past few years with the help of vendors like Wistron, Foxconn and Pegatron.

    The government now thinks that the production of Apple's iPad and MacBooks in the nation should be the next stage in this progression. The PLI budget will be increased from Rs 7,350 crore to Rs 20,000 crore in the next years, according to the IT Ministry's recommendation to the Finance Ministry, which has been building the framework for making it happen.

    Also Read | iQOO 11 to Redmi Note 12 series: Smartphones confirmed to launch in January 2023

    The increased PLI budget will assist the government in luring more brands and will also inspire companies like Apple to expand their manufacturing centre in the nation. Apple may choose to concentrate more on nations like India in the years to come as a result of its growing anxiety over its dependency on China.

    It's interesting to note that the report implies the government may think about approving joint ventures (JV) between Indian and Chinese businesses to launch the project.

    Also Read | Google Pixel 6a available for Rs 16,000 on Flipkart! Check out details of the amazing deal

    Apple has depended on India to produce its iPhones locally, including the most recent 14 Series Vanilla model. It's also conceivable that Tata Group would join the make-in-India iPhone trend. However, having iPads and MacBooks built locally is a very different matter. The ecosystem is unquestionably present because other laptop manufacturers operate here, but the Cupertino-based company may want further guarantees and maybe tax benefits before expanding its local manufacturing operations. 

    Also Read | Apple's iPhone Fold with flexible OLED display likely to launch in 2025: Report

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2023, 9:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samsung brings Mercedes Benz designer for classier phones will work on Galaxy S series Report gcw

    Samsung brings Mercedes-Benz designer for classier phones, will work on Galaxy S series: Report

    Google Pixel 6a available for Rs 16000 on Flipkart Check out details of the amazing deal gcw

    Google Pixel 6a available for Rs 16,000 on Flipkart! Check out details of the amazing deal

    Redmi K60 series with 120W fast charging triple cameras launched Know all details here gcw

    Redmi K60 series with 120W fast charging, triple cameras launched; Know all details here

    Apple iPhone Fold with flexible OLED display likely to launch in 2025 Report gcw

    Apple's iPhone Fold with flexible OLED display likely to launch in 2025: Report

    Poco C50 to launch in India soon will be available via Flipkart gcw

    Poco C50 to launch in India soon, will be available via Flipkart

    Recent Stories

    Tunisha Sharma death case: Sheezan Khan's friend claims there 'No argument or fight between the Ali Baba stars' RBA

    Tunisha Sharma death: Sheezan Khan's friend claims there 'No argument or fight between the Ali Baba stars'

    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on OTT-Where and when to stream it online- DETAILS HERE RBA

    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on OTT-Where and when to stream it online- DETAILS HERE

    IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I preview, date, time, venue, where to watch: Team India prepares to usher new era under Hardik Pandya against Sri Lanka-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: Team India prepares to usher new era under Hardik Pandya

    Has Tara Sutaria Aadar Jain called a quit? Actress was missing from Kapoor family Christmas lunch

    Has Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain called a quit? Actress was missing from Kapoor family’s 'Christmas lunch-report

    New Year 2023: Three healthy vegan eats that should be a part of your daily diet vma

    New Year 2023: Three healthy vegan eats that should be a part of your daily diet

    Recent Videos

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon
    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon
    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon