Oppo Reno 8T tipped to launch in India in February; Here's what you can expect

The Oppo Reno 8T is coming soon in the global market as the company has confirmed the launch date for the premium 5G phone. It will arrive in Philippines on February 8, as per the details shared by Oppo. While the brand hasn’t yet revealed the India launch date of the phone, the Oppo Reno 8T is tipped to make its debut in India too.

The next Oppo phone's pricing and picture leaks from tipster Mukul Sharma indicate that the product would be arriving in India shortly. In the first week of February, it is said to travel to India. According to reports, the Oppo Reno 8T costs between 27,000 and Rs 29,000.

If so, the new Oppo phone will face off against the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ and the Realme 10 Pro.

The Oppo Reno 8T's features haven't yet been announced by the business, although leaks have suggested several potential features. According to the leaked pictures, this Oppo phone would have an extremely thin profile and a slightly curved screen. The body looks to be incredibly thin, and it has a very lightweight design. Since the rear camera appears to be rather prominent, the phone will tremble when placed on a flat surface.

On the front, you can expect to see the typical punch-hole display design. The cut-out is placed at the top left corner of the screen. There may be two colour options for the Oppo Reno 8T, including black and yellow. Regarding the technical details, the Oppo phone may be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 CPU.

A conventional 6.67-inch display could be included, and it is anticipated that it will support a refresh rate of 120Hz. Since most phones now have one of these, the forthcoming mid-range phone is likewise anticipated to contain one. According to reports, the Oppo Reno 8T has an usual 5,000mAh battery inside. It could be capable of 67W quick charging.

