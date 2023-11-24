Oppo Reno 11, Reno 11 Pro launched in China; Check specifications, camera details, price & more

Tech giant Oppo has launched its two new Reno series smartphones — Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro. Both the devices are coming with 50MP rear cameras, Android 14-based ColorOS 14 and and a USB Type-C port.

Chinese tech giant Oppo has launched its two new Reno series smartphones — Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro in its home country. Both smartphones include 50MP back cameras, ColorOS 14, an Android 14 operating system, and a USB Type-C connector.

With a resolution of 1240 x 2772 pixels, the 6.7-inch FHD+ display of the Oppo Reno 11 Pro is impressive. With an OLED panel, it can have a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 1600 nit maximum brightness. The Oppo Reno 11, on the other hand, has a 6.7-inch display with 1080x2412 pixels of resolution.

The MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset powers the standard Oppo Reno 11 phone, whilst the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU powers the 11 Pro edition. The Reno 11 series runs on Android 14-based ColourOS 14.

Also Read | Apple's iPhone 15 price cut during Black Friday sale; Check out new price & how to buy it

The Oppo Reno 11 Pro has a 4,700 mAh battery that can be charged quickly with 80W of power. In contrast, the Oppo Reno 11 has a 4,800 mAh battery that supports 67W rapid charging.

Regarding the cameras, the Oppo Reno 11 has three different types of rear cameras: a 32MP telephoto, an 8MP ultrawide angle lens, and a 50MP primary sensor. There is a 32MP front-facing camera on the smartphone for taking selfies and making video calls.

However, the Pro model also features a triple camera setup on the back: a 32MP telephoto lens, an 8MP ultrawide angle lens, and a 50MP primary sensor. It has a 32MP front camera for taking pictures and making video calls.

Also Read | Instagram tips: Want to save reel on your phone? Here's how to download it

Price of Oppo Reno 11 series

The Oppo Reno 11 Pro’s starting price is CNY 3,499 (approximately Rs. 41,000) for the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant is priced at CNY 3,799 (approximately Rs. 44,000). Colour options include Moonstone, Obsidian Black, and Turquoise Green.

The basic Oppo Reno 11 model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at CNY 2,499 (about Rs. 29,000). The top-end model, which has 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, costs CNY 2,999 (about Rs. 35,000), while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant costs CNY 2,799 (about Rs. 31,000). Moonstone, Obsidian Black, and Fluorite Blue will be the possible hues for the smartphone.

Also Read | Google Bard can now watch & summarise YouTube videos; Here's how to use this feature