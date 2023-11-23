Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Instagram tips: Want to save reel on your phone? Here's how to download it

    Adam Mosseri on his Instagram broadcast channel said: “Reels update, you can now save reels created by public accounts to your camera roll – any reel you download will include a watermark with the creator’s Instagram handle." Check out step-by-step guide to download reel on your smartphone.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 23, 2023, 2:40 PM IST

    The Meta-owned photo and video sharing social networking platform Instagram is now allowing users globally to save reels from public accounts directly to their camera rolls. Prior to now, this function was exclusive to the US. Reels that are saved using this method will still have the creator's Instagram handle watermarked on them.

    "Reels update, you can now save reels created by public accounts to your camera roll – any reel you download will include a watermark with the creator's Instagram handle," stated Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri on his broadcast channel. This was first released in the US earlier this year, and it is now accessible everywhere.

    Also Read | Google Bard can now watch & summarise YouTube videos; Here's how to use this feature

    By sharing a screenshot on his broadcast channel, Mosseri also disclosed the functionality of the new feature. Instagram reels may be downloaded and saved by following this easy procedure:

    • Get your phone's Instagram app open.
    • Locate the reel that you wish to save now.
    • On a reel, tap the Share icon.
    • Select the "Download" menu item.
    • The reel will be immediately saved to the camera roll on your smartphone.

    Please note that Public accounts have the option to disable reel downloads. If a reel is not eligible for download, you can still save it by tapping the three dots and selecting “Save” to watch it later in the app.

     

    Also Read | Microsoft unveils Outlook Lite with SMS, local language support for Indian users

    In related news, Instagram, which is owned by Meta, is now testing a new function that lets users reply and react to direct message notes using stickers, gifs, photos, videos, and audio. When the new function will be made available to all users is yet unknown since it is currently in the testing stage. On the other hand, it could enhance the expressiveness and engagement of Instagram direct messages.

