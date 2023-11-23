Google Bard can now watch & summarise YouTube videos; Here's how to use this feature

Google has announced that its Bard AI chatbot can now answer questions about YouTube videos. Although Bard already had the ability to analyze YouTube videos with the launch of the YouTube Extension back in September, the chatbot can now give you specific answers about queries related to the content of a video.

Bard appeared to have been rushed into the market when it was first introduced by Google in February of this year. The AI chatbot, which was aiming to take on ChatGPT and Microsoft's Bing, was called out on the internet for factual mistakes it made in its showcase video. But over time, Bard developed several additional capabilities and enhanced the calibre of its replies. Additionally, Bard is now receiving a feature that may prove to be quite helpful for those who frequently work with video content.

Google said in a blog post that Bard's comprehension and analysis of YouTube videos are becoming better. The tech giant stated that they are "taking the first steps" towards the AI chatbot's capacity to comprehend YouTube films in a blog post titled "Expanding Bard's understanding of YouTube videos."

Giving an example of the same, the blog post mentions that if someone is looking up some cooking recipes online, they can ask Bard about its details. "For example, if you’re looking for videos on how to make olive oil cake, you can now also ask how many eggs the recipe in the first video requires," the blog post read.

Google gave a detailed explanation of the change, stating that they were informed by consumers that they wanted a "deeper engagement" with YouTube videos.

To enable the YouTube extension for Bard, head over to Bard's homepage and click on the extensions button. It will look like a puzzle piece. Once you are on the extensions page, toggle the ones that you want to use including the YouTube extension. You can then ask for the summary about any YouTube video by simply copy-pasting the link on the Bard homepage.

Interestingly, a story from The Verge claims that the functionality is only now accessible as an opt-in experience. As such, it may need some time to become accessible to all users.

Google has released many upgrades for Bard, which include allowing teens to use it, allowing it to assist with arithmetic problems, allowing it to create charts using data that users supply in their prompts, allowing it to summarise multiple emails at once, and more.