Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Oppo K12x 5G to launch in India on July 29; will feature military-grade durability, 5,100mAh battery

    The OPPO K12x India launch date has been officially announced. Shortly after teasing a new K-series phone on Flipkart, OPPO has revealed the name and launch date of the smartphone. The OPPO K12x 5G in India seems to be different from the one in China. It looks more like the OnePlus Nord CE4 that’s available in India.

    Oppo K12x 5G to launch in India on July 29; will feature military-grade durability, 5,100mAh battery gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 22, 2024, 7:41 PM IST

    Oppo just launched its flagship Reno 12 series in India this month. The mobile phones in the series were the Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro, both of which cost more than Rs 25,000. The business is currently getting ready to introduce the K series of smartphones to the Indian market. The Oppo K12x 5G, the first smartphone in the series, was just added to a Flipkart microsite featuring a label that said "Flipkart Unique," which refers to goods that are special or different from Flipkart. The July 29 launch date of the K12x 5G has also been announced by Oppo. It's probable that this will start online.

    Additionally, Oppo has revealed that the K12x 5G will have an armour body that is resistant to injury from all angles. The interior components of the gadget are cushioned by materials that are resistant to drops, modelled after the structure of a sponge. The smartphone will be certified for durability under MIL-STD-810H military standard, and its display will be shielded from harm by double-reinforced Panda Glass. According to Oppo, an air cushion armour case will be included with the K12x 5G for further protection.

    At its thinnest point, the Oppo K12x 5G will measure 7.68mm and weigh 186g. Breeze Blue and Midnight Violet are the smartphone's colour options, and the frame has a matte texture for better grip. So far, Oppo has also confirmed that the K12x 5G will be fuelled by a 5,100mAh battery.

    Uncertainty exists around whether the Oppo K12x 5G that is coming to India will be identical to the previously released China version. However, a cursory glance at the Chinese model does provide us with some insight into what to anticipate from the smartphone. With a resolution of 2400—1080, a peak brightness of 2100 nits, and a typical brightness of 1200 nits, the Oppo K12x has a 6.67-inch OLED display. The screen has a refresh rate of either 60Hz or 120Hz and responds to touch even with damp palms.

    Last Updated Jul 22, 2024, 7:41 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iQOO Z9s series to arrive in India next month, CEO Nipun Marya shares poster; Check details gcw

    iQOO Z9s series to arrive in India next month, CEO Nipun Marya shares poster; Check details

    Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, Xiaomi Mix Flip with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC launched; Check features, price & more gcw

    Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, Xiaomi Mix Flip with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC launched; Check features, price & more

    CONFIRMED Google showcases Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro Fold design ahead of August 13 launch hints at Gemini AI integration gcw

    CONFIRMED! Google showcases Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro Fold design, hints at Gemini AI integration

    Dyson enters high-end audio with customisable headphones called OnTrac with ANC, India launch soon gcw

    Dyson enters high-end audio with customisable headphones called OnTrac with ANC, India launch soon

    OnePlus Nord 4 vs OnePlus 12R: Which is a better smartphone for you? A look at detailed comparison in terms of price display gcw

    OnePlus Nord 4 vs OnePlus 12R: Which is a better smartphone for you? A look at detailed comparison

    Recent Stories

    Shiva Puja to Fasting: 6 spiritual things to do during sawan days RKK

    Shiva Puja to Fasting: 6 spiritual things to do during sawan days

    One question, two answers? SC seeks IIT-Delhi expert panel opinion on correct answer of question gcw

    One question, two answers? SC seeks IIT-Delhi expert panel opinion on correct answer of question

    BREAKING: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan arrested as ex-manager files complaint RKK

    Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is NOT ARRESTED! Denies claims and shares video from Dubai

    STOP Bigg Boss! Shiv Sena Leader Manisha Kayande demands; files Police complaint against YouTuber Armaan Malik RBA

    STOP Bigg Boss! Shiv Sena Leader Manisha Kayande demands; files Police complaint against YouTuber Armaan Malik

    Flipkart G.O.A.T. Sale 2024: Check out best deals on iPhone 15, Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G and other smartphones gcw

    Flipkart G.O.A.T. sale 2024: Check out best deals on iPhone 15, Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G and other smartphones

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon