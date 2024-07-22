Oppo K12x 5G to launch in India on July 29; will feature military-grade durability, 5,100mAh battery

The OPPO K12x India launch date has been officially announced. Shortly after teasing a new K-series phone on Flipkart, OPPO has revealed the name and launch date of the smartphone. The OPPO K12x 5G in India seems to be different from the one in China. It looks more like the OnePlus Nord CE4 that’s available in India.

Oppo just launched its flagship Reno 12 series in India this month. The mobile phones in the series were the Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro, both of which cost more than Rs 25,000. The business is currently getting ready to introduce the K series of smartphones to the Indian market. The Oppo K12x 5G, the first smartphone in the series, was just added to a Flipkart microsite featuring a label that said "Flipkart Unique," which refers to goods that are special or different from Flipkart. The July 29 launch date of the K12x 5G has also been announced by Oppo. It's probable that this will start online.

Additionally, Oppo has revealed that the K12x 5G will have an armour body that is resistant to injury from all angles. The interior components of the gadget are cushioned by materials that are resistant to drops, modelled after the structure of a sponge. The smartphone will be certified for durability under MIL-STD-810H military standard, and its display will be shielded from harm by double-reinforced Panda Glass. According to Oppo, an air cushion armour case will be included with the K12x 5G for further protection.

At its thinnest point, the Oppo K12x 5G will measure 7.68mm and weigh 186g. Breeze Blue and Midnight Violet are the smartphone's colour options, and the frame has a matte texture for better grip. So far, Oppo has also confirmed that the K12x 5G will be fuelled by a 5,100mAh battery.

Uncertainty exists around whether the Oppo K12x 5G that is coming to India will be identical to the previously released China version. However, a cursory glance at the Chinese model does provide us with some insight into what to anticipate from the smartphone. With a resolution of 2400—1080, a peak brightness of 2100 nits, and a typical brightness of 1200 nits, the Oppo K12x has a 6.67-inch OLED display. The screen has a refresh rate of either 60Hz or 120Hz and responds to touch even with damp palms.

