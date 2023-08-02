Oppo introduces 4G version of Oppo A78, priced at Rs 17,499; Check specs & other details

The highlight of the Oppo A78 4G is the battery and the supported charging speed. The device houses a 5000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. The phone features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 680 processor, and 50-megapixel primary camera.

Oppo has launched a 4G version of the Oppo A78 in India, nearly eight months after launching the Oppo A78 5G. Though there are a few small changes, the new version shares a similar appearance with its sister. For instance, the cutout on the display is a hole rather than a waterdrop. The Oppo A78 5G's Dimensity 700 5G chipset is replaced by a Snapdragon 680 SoC in this phone. Both phones retain the same twin back camera setup. The smartphone's battery and supported charging speed are its two best features.

As previously mentioned, the Oppo A78's 4G and 5G versions are nearly identical with a few minor differences. It has a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a maximum brightness of 600 nits, and support for a 95% DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 to prevent scratches. The phone runs on Android 13 with ColorOS 13.1 out of the box. Under the hood, the OPPO A78 4G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and Adreno 610 GPU. It comes with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 8GB of virtual RAM, along with 128GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 1TB with microSD.

For photography, the phone features a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel portrait camera. On the front, there's an 8-megapixel camera for selfies. The OPPO A78 4G comes with stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity. The device houses a 5000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging.

The single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage Oppo A78 4G variant has a sticker price of Rs 17,499 (MRP Rs 22,999). On the Oppo India website, it is offered in the hues Aqua green and Mist black. For Rs. 1,699 and Rs. 1,499, respectively, customers may additionally bundle an extended warranty plan or a screen protection plan.

The Oppo A78 5G, on the other hand, costs Rs 18,999 for the same amount of storage. Overall, the Oppo A78 4G features modest specifications for the price, though the timing of the launch makes the phone interesting.

