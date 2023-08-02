iPad Mini 7 likely to launch later this year; Here's what we know about Apple gadget

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The current ‌iPad mini‌ has the A15 Bionic chip and the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro are expected to be released with the A16 Bionic and A17 Bionic chips in September. This suggests that the ‌iPad mini‌ might receive one of these processors.
     

    The seventh-generation iPad mini is expected to be released later this year by Cupertino-based electronics giant Apple. The most likely feature for the upcoming iPad mini may be a processor update, similar to the 11th-generation iPad.

    The A15 Bionic processor is now found in the iPad Mini, while the A16 and A17 Bionic CPUs are anticipated for the September releases of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. This hints that one of these CPUs may be included in the iPad mini.

    At least one new iPad model is reportedly on the way, most likely the seventh-generation iPad mini. This information comes from the leaker known as "ShrimpApplePro." The iPad mini might see a little upgrade this year, according to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg. The seventh-generation iPad mini is anticipated to enter full production shortly, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

    The next-generation iPad mini was mentioned in various reports, along with details on new Apple Watch models anticipated in the autumn, suggesting that the launch of the little tablet would occur sooner rather than later. More information will be revealed later.

    The front and back cameras, as well as other minor technical improvements, might be included in the next-generation iPad mini, which could also have capabilities like Photonic Engine, ProRes video recording, Audio zoom, and more. Similar to the most recent iPad Pro models, it could also receive connection enhancements including Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

    The iPad mini is anticipated to contain the same features as the most recent iPad Pro versions. While specifics regarding the updated tablet are not yet public, it's possible that functionality like Apple Pencil hover will be included.

