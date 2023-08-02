Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch on August 7; Check out expected specs, price & other details

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G is set to launch in India in the first week of August. The Galaxy A34 5G sports a 6.6-inch display and a 48-megapixel primary sensor led triple rear camera unit and a 13-megapixel front camera sensor.

The Galaxy F34 5G, a new low-cost F-series smartphone from South Korean electronics giant Samsung, will be on sale in India the following week. On August 7, the business will introduce the Samsung Galaxy F34 5G phone in the nation.

On both the company's official website and the e-commerce website Flipkart, a new page for the Galaxy F34 5G has been added. The website provides some of the most important details about the phone as well as a "Notify Me" option for prospective buyers.

Also Read | iPad Mini 7 likely to launch later this year; Here's what we know about Apple gadget

The Samsung Galaxy F34 5G, according to the manufacturer, would have a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with a waterdrop notch and a substantial bottom bezel. Additionally, the smartphone's display will have Full HD+ resolution, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. One UI 5.1.1, which is based on Android 13, should come preinstalled on the Galaxy F34 5G.

Regarding the Galaxy F34 5G's optics, Samsung has stated that it would include a triple back camera system with a 50-megapixel main sensor outfitted with optical image stabilisation (OIS). According to the manufacturer, the smartphone will also include a sizable 6,000mAh battery that would provide two days of backup with moderate usage.

Also Read | 5 things to know before you buy new Moto G14

The Samsung Galaxy F34 5G, according to the manufacturer, would have a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with a waterdrop notch and a substantial bottom bezel. Additionally, the smartphone's display will have Full HD+ resolution, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. One UI 5.1.1, which is based on Android 13, should come preinstalled on the Galaxy F34 5G.

Regarding the Galaxy F34 5G's optics, Samsung has stated that it would include a triple back camera system with a 50-megapixel main sensor outfitted with optical image stabilisation (OIS). According to the manufacturer, the smartphone will also include a sizable 6,000mAh battery that would provide two days of backup with moderate usage.

Also Read | Redmi Watch 3 Active with 12-day battery life launched; Here's why you should buy it