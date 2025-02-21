Oppo Find N5, 'world's thinnest phone', launched | Check specifications, colours and more

Oppo claims the Find N5 is the world's thinnest phone, even slimmer than the Honor Magic V3. It measures 8.93mm closed and just 4.21mm at its thinnest point when open, featuring impressive specs like a triple camera system and a foldable display.

Oppo has introduced what it claims is the thinnest phone in the world. The Oppo Find N5 is slimmer than the Honor Magic V3, which was the thinnest phone of 2024, and it measures 8.93mm when closed. Compared to the iPhone 16 Pro, which has a thickness of 8.3mm, the Oppo Find N5 is less than a millimeter thicker at 8.93mm. The Find N5 is only 4.21mm thick at its thinnest point when opened.

However, a manufacturer measures its phone while it is closed in order to prove that it is the thinnest. Due to its 3.6mm thickness when unfurled, the new Huawei Mate XT triple-foldable phone, which was also released this week, would surpass it in thickness if they were measuring the gadget while unfolded.

It is anticipated that the Oppo Find N5 would be available in all European and Asian regions after its global debut on Thursday. We're not sure whether that will happen this year either, though, given Oppo has never introduced its Find N-series foldable in the Indian market.

Oppo Find N5: Display

An 8.12-inch 2K exterior display and a 6.62-inch FHD+ internal screen are characteristics of the Find N5. The exterior and internal AMOLED screens have a 2160Hz PWM dimming and a 120Hz LTPO refresh rate. The screens on the Oppo Find N5 may also be used with a stylus pen.

Oppo Find N5: Camera

A 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 50-megapixel periscope camera with 6x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom make up the Oppo Find N5's triple rear camera arrangement, which is branded by Hasselblad. The phone features two 8-megapixel selfie cameras: one on the outside and one on the inside of the display.

Oppo Find N5: Battery

The new Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU from Qualcomm powers the thinnest foldable phone in the world. It comes with 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage and 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. A 5,600mAh battery that supports both 50W wireless and 80W cable charging powers the gadget.

Oppo Find N5: Other features

With its IPX6, X8, and X9 classifications, the gadget is protected from dust and grime but not from submersion or water spraying. The Oppo Find N5 features an alert slider on the left edge and a fingerprint scanner on the side that rests atop the power button.

Oppo Find N5: Colours and pre-orders

ColorOS is installed on top of the most recent version of Android 15, which powers the smartphone. Misty White, Cosmic Black, and Dusky Purple are the three color options available for the Oppo Find N5, albeit the latter is only available in China. The Find N5 will be on sale on February 28 after pre-orders open in international markets on February 21.



