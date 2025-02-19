Nothing Phone (3a) to feature 50MP periscope lens? Camera design teased ahead of March 4 launch

The Nothing Phone (3a) is set to feature a triple 50MP camera setup, including a periscope lens, and boasts superior dynamic range compared to the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Its unique translucent design further sets it apart, promising a revolutionary smartphone experience.

Nothing Phone (3a) to feature 50MP periscope lens? Camera design teased ahead of March 4 launch gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 19, 2025, 12:55 PM IST

Nothing has confirmed the camera specifications of the upcoming Nothing Phone (3a) series phone. Along with sharing camera samples, it has also made a comparison between the phone and the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Three 50-megapixel cameras—a front camera, a Sony periscope lens, and a primary camera—as well as an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens will be included in the Nothing Phone (3a) series phone. According to the manufacturer, the primary camera can record a greater range of brightness since it has the biggest full-well capacity of any such sensor.

The business claimed that the iPhone created cooler photographs with a lot more blue in the white balance when comparing shots taken with the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the Nothing Phone (3a). The firm claims that the Nothing Phone (3a) has a good dynamic range. Additionally, the samples show that the telescopic camera's aperture is f/2.5 and the primary camera's aperture is f/1.9.

Also Read | Nothing Phone 3a: Expected specifications, price and other details LEAKED

Nothing claims that the Phone (3a) can rival the top camera systems available on the market and is a major improvement over the Nothing Phone (2a). Rumor has it that the (3a) Pro has a 3x periscope telephoto camera, whereas the (3a) is said to have a 2x telephoto camera.

The Nothing Phone (3a) will have an eye-catching back design in addition to its amazing camera technology. In keeping with Nothing's distinctive translucent style, the most recent teaser suggests a distinctive, out-of-the-ordinary appearance. It is anticipated that this phone would stand out in the congested smartphone market thanks to the innovative camera module design.

Also Read | Nothing Phone 3a to feature iPhone 16 camera-like button? Here's what we know

The Nothing Phone (3a) is positioned to revolutionize the smartphone market with its periscope zoom, high-resolution cameras, and elegant design. Fans are anxiously awaiting the debut date to see if this gadget comes up to the anticipation.

Now, we just have to wait a few days more to get confirmation of the tipped camera features and specifications for the upcoming Nothing Phone (3a) series.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

iPhone SE 4 likely on the way! THESE Apple products will complete your ecosystem gcw

iPhone SE 4 likely on the way! THESE Apple products will complete your ecosystem

Apple February 19 event: When and where to watch it LIVE? What to expect? gcw

Apple's February 19 event: When and where to watch it LIVE? What to expect?

Apple big event on February 19: iPhone SE, MacBook and iPad updates EXPECTED? gcw

Apple's big event on February 19: iPhone SE, MacBook and iPad updates EXPECTED?

Realme P3 series to launch today: When and where to watch event LIVE? What to expect? gcw

Realme P3 series to launch today: When and where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?

iPhone SE 4 to release on February 19? From expected price to features; here's what we know gcw

iPhone SE 4 to release on February 19? From expected price to features; here's what we know

Recent Stories

Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan Pacer lambasts PCB for giving 'VVIP' treatment to injured Saim Ayub (WATCH) HRD

Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan Pacer lambasts PCB for giving 'VVIP' treatment to injured Saim Ayub (WATCH)

football Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe faces setback in legal battle with PSG over unpaid salary; details here snt

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe faces setback in legal battle with PSG over unpaid salary; details here

Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone: Top 10 richest Indian actress and their net worth RBA

Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone: Top 10 richest Indian actress and their net worth

CBSE to conduct Class 10 board exams twice a year starting 2026 to "mitigate exam stress" dmn

CBSE to conduct Class 10 board exams twice a year starting 2026 to "mitigate exam stress"

Legal age of consent protects minors, but adolescents should express love without criminalization: Delhi HC

Legal age of consent protects minors, but adolescents should express love without criminalization: Delhi HC

Recent Videos

Audience Member Reveals Ranveer Allahbadia’s REACTION After Controversial Joke

Audience Member Reveals Ranveer Allahbadia’s REACTION After Controversial Joke

Video Icon
Climate Change Watch | Is 1.5°C Goal Dead? 'Just Stop Oil' Activists Target Darwin's Grave

Climate Change Watch | Is 1.5°C Goal Dead? 'Just Stop Oil' Activists Target Darwin's Grave

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Asperger Syndrome, Mars Dreams: Elon Musk - The Visionary Behind SpaceX & Tesla

Infographic Hub | Asperger Syndrome, Mars Dreams: Elon Musk - The Visionary Behind SpaceX & Tesla

Video Icon
Protest Against ELON Musk and TRUMP'S Administration in Downtown Long Beach, California

Protest Against ELON Musk and TRUMP'S Administration in Downtown Long Beach, California

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Video Icon