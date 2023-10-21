Oppo Find N3 Flip to go on sale from October 22; Check out offers, availability & other details

The newly-launched foldable smartphone will go on sale for the first time in the country on October 22. The Oppo Find N3 Flip is available in Cream Gold and Sleek Black colours. Check all other details.

The Find N3 Flip foldable smartphone was just released in India by Oppo, a major player in the Chinese electronics industry. The newly-launched foldable smartphone will go on sale for the first time in the country on October 22 (tomorrow) from 6 PM onwards.

The Oppo Find N3 Flip, which retails for Rs 94,999 in India, will be offered starting tomorrow at all Oppo shops, Flipkart, and traditional retail locations. Cream Gold and Sleek Black are the available hues for the Oppo Find N3 Flip.

With ICICI Bank, SBI, Kotak Bank, and IDFC First Bank cards, interested buyers can receive Rs 12,000 in cashback. Current Oppo customers can also choose to trade in their old phone for the Find N3 Flip and receive a Rs 8,000 exchange incentive.

Furthermore, clients can take advantage of Zero Down Payment plans for a maximum of 24 months from reputable lenders. A one-time screen replacement is also available to you for a period of six months from the date of purchase. This deal is good for purchases made through October 29, 2023.

Know all about Oppo Find N3 Flip

The 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display on the Oppo Find N3 Flip has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, while the 3.2-inch outside screen also has an AMOLED panel. The MediaTek Dimensity 9200 processor, which has 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, powers this flip phone. When unfurled, it has a thickness of 7.8 mm and weighs about 198 grammes.

The Find N3 Flip has three rear cameras available from the company: a 32MP telephoto sensor, a 48MP ultrawide sensor, and a 50MP main wide sensor with optical image stabilisation. The phone comes pre-installed with ColorOS 13, and it will receive two operating system upgrades.

