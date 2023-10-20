Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    5 easy steps to search for song on YouTube by whistling or humming

    YouTube viewers can now hum, sing, or whistle a melody to search for a song, much like they can with the Google app and Google Assistant. This is a step-by-step manual for using the function.

    5 easy steps to search for song on YouTube by whistling or humming gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 20, 2023, 5:14 PM IST

    How often has a song been stuck in your brain when you wake up, and you are unable to remember the lyrics or let go of the melody until you figure out what song it is? Quite often, is that right? The next customary action is to hum the song, walk over to Shazam, and hope that even with your baritone, it can understand you. When you finally strike the jackpot, you go to your preferred music app—youtube is the most popular option for 82% of Indian music listeners—and finally get the song out of your brain.

    However, YouTube believes that all of this should be possible right on the site. 

    You can now hum any song into your phone to search for it on YouTube thanks to a function that was just added to the app. This reminds us a lot of the hum-to-search option you might be familiar with from Google Search. The Google app and Google Assistant both have this functionality. It's quite easy to use this function.

    Step 1: Open the YouTube application.

    Step 2: Press the Search icon in the upper right corner.

    Step 3: The search bar has a microphone icon next to it. Press that.

    You must allow YouTube to access your microphone in order for the hum to search functionality to function. If you feel uncomfortable giving YouTube access to your microphone while using the app, you have the option to either disable it immediately after using the function or choose not to allow it to use it at all.

    Step 4: You may hum, sing, or even whistle along with the song when you tap the microphone.

    Step 5: The outcomes that YouTube predicted will be displayed to you. You touch on it if it correctly guesses, which it usually does; if not, you tap on the microphone once more and hum once again.

    It's possible that not all Indian YouTube users can now access this function. Just a small number of YouTube users on Android appear to be receiving this gradually (mainly those using the app's beta version). 

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2023, 5:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    OnePlus Open vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Which is better for you gcw

    OnePlus Open vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Which is better for you?

    Apple to release iOS 17 1 update soon likely to fix screen burn in other issues gcw

    Apple to release iOS 17.1 update soon, likely to fix screen burn-in & other issues

    You will soon be able to use 2 WhatsApp accounts on one phone Here is how to do it gcw

    You will soon be able to use 2 WhatsApp accounts on one phone; Here's how to do it

    Oppo Find N3 with 7 82 inch inner display triple rear camera launched Check out specs price other details gcw

    Oppo Find N3 with 7.82-inch inner display, triple rear camera launched; Check out specs, price & other details

    WhatsApp update Users can now send voice notes in view once mode gcw

    WhatsApp update: Users can now send voice notes in view once mode

    Recent Stories

    ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka eye their first win as Netherlands look to bank on South Africa win avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka eye their first win as Netherlands look to bank on South Africa win

    5 homemade remedies to glow this festive season RKK

    5 homemade remedies to glow this festive season

    Gujarat man arrested for 'spying', sharing Army details to Pakistan AJR

    Gujarat man arrested for 'spying', sharing Army details to Pakistan

    Durga Puja 2023: 5 eco-friendly ways to celebrate this festival RKK

    Durga Puja 2023: 5 eco-friendly ways to celebrate this festival

    Vela Movie: Shane Nigam, Sunny Wayne starrer to release on THIS date rkn

    Vela Movie: Shane Nigam, Sunny Wayne starrer to release on THIS date

    Recent Videos

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

    Video Icon
    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon