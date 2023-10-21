Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Instagram announces 3 new creative tools for users; Check out

    Instagram announced that it will soon begin testing a host of new features aimed at Gen Z users. This includes Birthdays, Audio Notes, Selfie Video Notes and Multiple Lists in Stories.
     

    First Published Oct 21, 2023, 12:08 PM IST

    Instagram announced that it will soon begin testing a host of new features aimed at Gen Z users. This includes Birthdays, Audio Notes, Selfie Video Notes and Multiple Lists in Stories. It's possible that it's one of the most widely used social networking sites in our time, and Instagram is aware of it. Instagram has revealed new forthcoming capabilities for the platform in an effort to better serve the Gen Z demographic on the network. 

    Birthday feature

    The new Birthdays feature on Instagram will allow users to add a “Birthday Effect” on their birthday. This will let other users know that it’s their birthday. The feature on Instagram will let the friends and followers of a user know that it’s their birthday. To make it even more special, you can celebrate with stickers and confetti.

    Audio and Video Notes

    Since its release, Instagram's Notes function has gained appeal among some users. Right now, Meta intends to include the Selfie Video Notes and Audio Notes features. It should go without saying that users may capture audio and add it as notes with the Audio Notes tool. We could already send voice messages on Instagram but once the new feature is enabled, we can leave audio messages in the notes section. Just like audio notes, you can even record a short video as a note which will stay there for 24 hours. A similar feature was introduced on WhatsApp recently.

    Multiple lists in Stories

    One very popular option that lets users decide who may view their tales is the ability to add stories for just their closest friends. Users will soon have more precise control over who sees their tales thanks to the new features that are planned, such as the ability to create several lists for various groupings of stories. You can make one for your friends, one for family, one for office people and share only what you want with the people you want to.

    The company has announced that these new features will begin testing and roll out soon.

     

