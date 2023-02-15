Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oppo Find N2 Flip to launch today: When and where to watch event live? What you can expect?

    The Oppo Find N2 Flip will launch in India later today. It will give direct competition to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. The new Oppo phone is expected to have a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chip and a 50-megapixel main sensor.
     

    First Published Feb 15, 2023, 10:56 AM IST

    Later today, Oppo will introduce a foldable phone in India, becoming only the third major smartphone manufacturer after Samsung and Motorola to do so. The Oppo Find N2 Flip, which has already been released in China, will also be made available in India after being presented at a worldwide event in India. Of course, it is Oppo's first foldable phone and features a design similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

    However, the Find N2 Flip will undoubtedly spice things up in the foldable market, where there are currently just two big players: the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Moto Razr.

    You can watch the event live here at 8 pm.

    Also Read | OnePlus 11 5G goes on sale today! 5 reasons you should buy it

    What you can expect?

    At the Oppo worldwide launch event, there won't be many surprises because the phone has already been released in China. Through its advertising, the corporation has further said that the identical model will be sold in India. This suggests that the Oppo Find N2 Flip will have two displays: a 6.8-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 21:9 aspect ratio, and a 3.26-inch cover display with 720 x 382 pixel resolution.

    Also Read | Vivo V27 series to launch soon via Flipkart; Here's everything we know so far

    A 4,300mAh battery with 44W SUPERVOOC rapid charging capabilities should be included with the phone. 

    Three cameras in total—two on the back and one on the inside display—will be included on the OPPO Find N2 Flip. A 50-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor will make up the dual back camera arrangement. There need to be a 32-megapixel camera on the front. Astral Black and Moonlit Purple are the two colour options that the Oppo Find N2 Flip is anticipated to be released in.

    Also Read | Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition phone launched at Rs 20,999 with special retail box; Check out details

