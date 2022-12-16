Apple iPhone 14's crash detection saves lives of 2 after they fell in deep valley: Know what happened

Apple's latest iPhone 14 models helped rescue two people involved in a serious car accident in California. The accident victims sent an Emergency SOS via iPhone 14 series' Satellite text message to one of Apple's relay centers, they then contacted the authorities for help.

Apple is frequently praised for producing products that offer cutting-edge technology and are also turning into life-saving tools. The built-in emergency capabilities in iPhones and Apple watches, whether it be the heart rate sensor or emergency SOS, have been useful in spotting serious risks like heart attacks and vehicle wrecks and saving countless lives. Apple's iPhone 14 saved the lives of two persons who were involved in a vehicle accident and fell into a remote, steep canyon, demonstrating once again the value of its technology.

In the Californian Angeles National Forest, an accident occurred on the Angeles Forest Highway. A automobile reportedly off the road and plunged around 300 feet into a lonely canyon, according to the media reports. One of the victims' iPhone 14 captured a vehicle wreck shortly after the incident, and it also issued an emergency SOS to their emergency contacts. The rescuers used satellite communication to get in touch with the victims because there was no cellular network coverage close to the accident scene.

According to the rescue mission updates provided by Montrose Search & Rescue Team on Twitter, LASD CrescentaValley received a contact from the Apple emergency satellite service on December 14 in the afternoon regarding the two persons involved in a single car collision.

Because one of the victims' iPhone 14 had satellite coverage, the rescue squad was able to text the relay centre after the emergency call. They were able to use a helicopter to air rescue the two casualties since the relay centre gave them the precise latitude and longitude of the accident scene. Both victims, a guy and a girl in their 20s, are receiving medical care in a local hospital for their minor to moderate wounds.

In its latest line of iPhone devices, including the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, Apple included Emergency SOS via satellite. When they are stranded in a distant location or are not getting cellular or Wi-Fi connection, users can SMS emergency responders using Emergency SOS via satellite.

