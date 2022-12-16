Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nokia C31 with Google-powered camera, fingerprint scanner launched in India

    Nokia C31 launched in India: The phone has a 6.7-inch HD screen. The Nokia C31 has a single front-facing camera hidden in a notch and a triple rear camera setup. Thanks to Google's processing power, according to HMD Global, the camera produces stunning photographs in any lighting. 

    Nokia C31 with Google powered camera fingerprint scanner launched in India details here gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 16, 2022, 11:15 AM IST

    The Nokia C31, the newest smartphone in the Nokia C series portfolio, was introduced in India. The portable Nokia smartphone has a 6.7-inch display, triple back cameras, and an octa-core CPU. It was revealed in a few foreign markets in September. The Nokia C31 runs Android 12 OS and has up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. A 5,050mAh battery powers the new Nokia smartphone and is designed to last up to three days between charges.

    The 6.74-inch HD+ (1,600 x 720 pixels) display of the Nokia C31 has a 20:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D toughened glass. The front-facing camera is housed in a water-drop notch on the display. The device has an octa-core UNISOC processor with a 1.6GHz peak frequency. It has up to 64GB of internal storage and up to 4GB of RAM, and a microSD card may be used to enhance that storage.

    Also Read | Acer introduces 'world’s lightest' 16-inch OLED laptop in India; Here's why you should buy it

    The Nokia C31 has three cameras on its back for photography: a 13 MP main sensor with autofocus, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro lens. A 5MP camera sensor is located on the front of the device for selfies and video calls.

    The Google-sponsored rear cameras include a range of photography options, including portrait, HDR, and night modes. The phone's 5,050mAh battery, which supports 10W standard charging, provides power. It is said to have a battery life of up to three days on a single charge.

    Also Read | iQOO CEO hints at entering foldable smartphone market; not to indulge in laptops, tablets: Report

    For further protection, the phone has a fingerprint scanner located on the back. It also has an IP52 water-resistant construction.

    The Nokia C31's basic model, which has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, costs Rs 9,999 in India. The cost of the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is Rs 10,999. It is presently available for purchase on the Nokia India website and is available in the colours Charcoal and Mint.

    Also Read | Apple CEO Tim Cook reveals biggest secret about iPhone camera

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2022, 11:15 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Acer introduces worlds lightest 16 inch OLED laptop in India here is why you should buy it gcw

    Acer introduces 'world’s lightest' 16-inch OLED laptop in India; Here's why you should buy it

    iQOO CEO hints at entering foldable smartphone market not to indulge in laptops tablets Report gcw

    iQOO CEO hints at entering foldable smartphone market; not to indulge in laptops, tablets: Report

    Motorola Moto E13 with UniSoC Processor Android 13 spotted on Geekbench gcw

    Motorola's Moto E13 with UniSoC Processor, Android 13 spotted on Geekbench

    Samsung Galaxy S23 spotted on certification website Here is what to expect gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S23 spotted on certification website; Here's what to expect

    Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G goes on sale through Flipkart Know price specs where to buy other details gcw

    Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G goes on sale; Know price, specs, where to buy & other details

    Recent Stories

    Shah Rukh, Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, and others inaugurate the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival vma

    Shah Rukh, Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, and others inaugurate the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival

    Biryani most ordered dish in 2022 Samosa most favourite snack Gulab Jamun as popular dessert reveals Swiggy report gcw

    Biryani most ordered dish in 2022, Samosa tops snack' list & Gulab Jamun as popular dessert: Report

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, ARG vs FRA: Szymon Marciniak announced referee for Argentina-France final-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Szymon Marciniak announced referee for Argentina-France final

    IIFT Admit Card 2023: NTA releases IIFT MBA admit card; know steps to download, other details - adt

    IIFT Admit Card 2023: NTA releases IIFT MBA admit card; know steps to download, other details

    Avatar 2 likely to shake box office on the first day, a look at its day one collection predictions - READ ON

    Avatar 2 likely to shake box office on the first day, a look at its day one collection predictions - READ ON

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: My approach was to bowl consistently at one spot, says Siraj snt

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: My approach was to bowl consistently at one spot, says Siraj

    Video Icon
    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon