Nokia C31 with Google-powered camera, fingerprint scanner launched in India

Nokia C31 launched in India: The phone has a 6.7-inch HD screen. The Nokia C31 has a single front-facing camera hidden in a notch and a triple rear camera setup. Thanks to Google's processing power, according to HMD Global, the camera produces stunning photographs in any lighting.

The Nokia C31, the newest smartphone in the Nokia C series portfolio, was introduced in India. The portable Nokia smartphone has a 6.7-inch display, triple back cameras, and an octa-core CPU. It was revealed in a few foreign markets in September. The Nokia C31 runs Android 12 OS and has up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. A 5,050mAh battery powers the new Nokia smartphone and is designed to last up to three days between charges.

The 6.74-inch HD+ (1,600 x 720 pixels) display of the Nokia C31 has a 20:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D toughened glass. The front-facing camera is housed in a water-drop notch on the display. The device has an octa-core UNISOC processor with a 1.6GHz peak frequency. It has up to 64GB of internal storage and up to 4GB of RAM, and a microSD card may be used to enhance that storage.

The Nokia C31 has three cameras on its back for photography: a 13 MP main sensor with autofocus, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro lens. A 5MP camera sensor is located on the front of the device for selfies and video calls.

The Google-sponsored rear cameras include a range of photography options, including portrait, HDR, and night modes. The phone's 5,050mAh battery, which supports 10W standard charging, provides power. It is said to have a battery life of up to three days on a single charge.

For further protection, the phone has a fingerprint scanner located on the back. It also has an IP52 water-resistant construction.

The Nokia C31's basic model, which has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, costs Rs 9,999 in India. The cost of the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is Rs 10,999. It is presently available for purchase on the Nokia India website and is available in the colours Charcoal and Mint.

