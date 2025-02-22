OnePlus Watch 3's 'Meda in China' typo goes viral; Netizens react

OnePlus Watch 3 units were mistakenly marked "Meda in China." OnePlus offered owners of the misprinted watches the option to keep them as a "limited edition" or return them for a replacement.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 22, 2025, 5:51 PM IST

Tech companies are all about precision — except when they aren’t. They wind up making a really humiliating typo as a result. OnePlus is presently experiencing a bit of a "oops" moment after releasing its most recent OnePlus Watch 3 units, which are proudly marked with "Meda in China" rather than "Made in China." You heard correctly: "Meda."

The corporation boldly called out, "Oops, we've meda mistake!" and admitted to the error with a mix of humor and humility. OnePlus is giving customers who received a "Meda" version of the Watch 3 two choices: accept its uniqueness or easily return it. In a post on X, the corporation stated, "Keep it as a super limited edition (it's one-of-a-kind, after all!)."

Netizens can't keep calm

As the news went viral, a section of social media users claimed it was a marketing stunt by the company while others said the quality control team at OnePlus had messed up.   

OnePlus Watch 3 price and specifications

In the US, the OnePlus Watch 3 costs Rs 29,000 ($329). When customers trade in their previous smartwatch, they may receive an additional Rs 4,300 ($50) off, in addition to the company's coupon discount of about Rs 2,600 ($30). Pre-orders are already being accepted, and delivery are anticipated to begin on February 25.

A 1.5-inch (460x460 pixel) LTPO AMOLED screen with a maximum brightness of 2,200 nits is included on the watch. For further protection, it has titanium alloy bezels and a sapphire crystal glass cover. It can withstand water up to five ATM in depth.

