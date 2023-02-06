OnePlus Pad to come with magnetic keyboard and a stylus; Details here

The most anticipated OnePlus Cloud 11 launch event is scheduled for February 7, 2023, and the company has officially announced that a variety of devices will be introduced. The OnePlus Pad will be a potential iPad rival thanks to support for a stylus and an external magnetic keyboard, according to the most recent teaser.

The OnePlus Stylo (stylus) and magnetic keyboard may be utilized to control the OnePlus Pad tablet, according to information released by the company ahead of its formal introduction on February 7. The official teaser shows a white stylus that looks a lot like the Apple Pencil and a trackpad-equipped magnetic keyboard that users will probably have to purchase separately. The business has disclosed a single camera on the back of the tablet, but the details of its official specs are yet unknown.

The OnePlus Pad is confirmed to come in a green shade. Users may purchase the tablet's magnetic keyboard in green, according to OnePlus, who announced this in a separate post on its social media accounts. The two-piece OnePlus keyboard has a similar appearance to Apple's magic keypad folio. It most likely comes with a removable keyboard and a rear cover that magnetises to the tablet.

The rear of the OnePlus Pad could have an aluminium finish, and the frame might be made of an aluminium alloy. An 11.6-inch display is supposedly included, and we may anticipate display capabilities like a fast refresh rate, HDR compatibility, and more. It could be equipped with a Snapdragon 865 SoC, a little improvement over the Snapdragon 860 seen in the Xiaomi Pad 5. A 13-megapixel main camera on the back and a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls are both possible.

OnePlus has also officially announced the arrival of the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS, and OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro in addition to the OnePlus Pad Android tablet.

