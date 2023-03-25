iPhone 15 series may have A17 Bionic chipset, iPhone 15 Pro likely to feature titanium frame

The upcoming iPhone 15 series from Apple is generating a lot of excitement and speculation in the tech industry. The rumored features of the next iPhone series include a USB Type-C port, a display with a brightness of 2500-nits, an A17 Bionic processor, and more.

The iPhone 15 Pro models, it seems, will get a big reconstruction, while regular ones might not get all the improvements. ShrimpApplePro, a well-known Apple leaker, recently posted CAD images on Twitter that offer us an idea of how the iPhone 15 Pro would seem after all these revisions. A solid-state volume button that could leverage Apple's Taptic Engine to deliver haptic feedback is seen in the drawings.

Additionally, the iPhone now features a mute button in instead of the traditional mute lever, which may be a significant design modification.

The brand-new A17 Bionic chipset, which may be created using the state-of-the-art 3nm process technology, is anticipated to be included in the Pro versions of the iPhone 15 series. Only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will include the A17 Bionic Processor, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Additionally, the iPhone 15 Pro variants can have curved bezels and a titanium frame as opposed to stainless steel.

According to Taiwanese research company TrendForce, the iPhone 15 Pro models might include 8GB RAM, up from the 6GB present in the iPhone 14 Pro models. It is important to remember that all of them are just rumours and conjecture because Apple has not yet formally acknowledged any information on the iPhone 15 series.

