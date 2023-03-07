OnePlus Ace 2V with metal frame, alert slider & more launched; Check out its specs & price

The OnePlus Ace 2V is built around a 6.74-inch flat OLED display with a centered punch-hole. The handset draws energy from a 5,000mAh battery and carries support for 80W charging.

OnePlus Ace 2V has officially been launched in China. The 2V is a redesigned style and MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 chipset-powered variant of the OnePlus Ace 2, also known as the OnePlus 11R. When all things are considered, the 2V actually appears to be a straight successor to the OnePlus Ace, also known as the OnePlus 10R, more so than the Ace 2.

The Ace 2V's appearance is very distinct from the Ace 2's. The 2V has a plastic flat and pointed chassis, just like the original Ace/10R. The screen also has a hollow pierce cutout in the middle and is smooth.

The alert slider, which is returning here and in the Ace 2/11R, is a pleasant improvement over the OnePlus Ace. Two colors—glossy green and a comparatively matte black—are available for the phone.

The 6.74-inch AMOLED display has 1.5k resolution (2772x1240p) and a frame rate of 120Hz. The screen supports HDR10+ streaming and has a max brightness of 1,450 nits. Under the hood, the 2V has a Dimensity 9000 processor paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS3.1 storage. The phone boots ColorOS 13 based on Android 13.

The Ace 2V has a triple camera system on the back, including an 8MP ultrawide, a 2MP macro, and a 64MP primary sensor (behind an optically stabilised lens) for photos. On the front, there is a 16MP shooter for selfies.

The 2V is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 80W fast charging. The phone packs an IR emitter and in-screen fingerprint reader for biometric authentication. The OnePlus Ace 2V costs CNY 2,299 (approximately Rs 27,200) in China for a model with 12GB of Memory and 256GB of storage.

