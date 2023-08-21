Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Xiaomi Mix Fold 3: Which smartphone is better for YOU?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Xiaomi Mix Fold 3: Here is a detailed comparison between Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 with Xiaomi's Mix Fold 3 based on each device's display, battery, camera and other details.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 — the latest foldable phone from the Chinese smartphone brand was launched on Monday, August 14 in China. The foldable book has four Leica-branded back cameras and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The introduction of Mix Fold 3 less than a few weeks after Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 5 last month shows that the foldable smartphone market is seeing fierce rivalry.

The latest Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 attempt to blend the experiences of a smartphone and a tablet. If the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 makes it to foreign markets outside of China, it may replace the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Display

A bigger 8.03-inch foldable E6 AMOLED LTPO inner display with a 2K resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate is available to consumers on the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3. The 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display on the interior of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has an adaptable refresh rate. The Samsung device has an exterior 6.2-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, whilst the Xiaomi device has a 6.56-inch full-HD+ AMOLED cover display.

Processor

Both phones are powered by the same CPU. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC from Qualcomm powers the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, which can also support up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. A specially designed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage are all included in the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Camera

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 have different rear camera setups. The former packs a Leica-tuned quad rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX 800 primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor, 10-megapixel periscope sensor, and 10-megapixel telephoto sensor.

A 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera are the three cameras on the back of the Galaxy Z Fold 5. On the cover display, there is a 10-megapixel camera as well.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 has a 20-megapixel camera for taking selfies and making video calls. The under-display camera on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 features a 4-megapixel resolution.

Battery

A 4,800mAh battery powers the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3. It supports 50W wireless charging and 67W cable Turbo fast charging. While the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a slightly smaller 4,400mAh battery, it supports both Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, which provides 15W charging rates, and 25W wired charging. It also provides Wireless PowerShare so that other wireless charging-capable gadgets may be charged.

Price

The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 costs CNY 8,999 (about Rs. 1,02,000) in China. Priced at CNY 9,999 (about Rs. 1,14,500) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB variant and CNY 10,999 (roughly Rs. 1,26,600) for the 16GB RAM + 1TB model. The new Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is presently only available in China, despite the cost giving Xiaomi unquestionably an advantage over the competition.

On the other hand, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a starting price of Rs. 1,54,999 for the standard 12GB RAM + 256GB RAM and storage combination. The prices for the 512GB and 1TB storage options are 1,64,999 and 1,84,999 rupees, respectively.