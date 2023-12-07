WhatsApp update: You will soon be able to listen to music during video calls

WhatsApp update: As per reports, this new exciting feature has been spotted in the WhatsApp iOS beta version 23.25.10.72 that allows WhatsApp users to share screen with the other person and listen to music together.

Imagine being on a WhatsApp video conversation with a friend or family member and being able to exchange music and play it live on the screen for everyone to hear. According to the current WhatsApp beta version, which was distributed to testers this week, the messaging function might be available shortly.

According to sources, this new interesting feature has been detected in WhatsApp iOS beta version 23.25.10.72, which allows WhatsApp users to share their screens and listen to music together. Things get even more intriguing when you learn that the screen sharing option allows you to exchange music videos in addition to audio files.

So, how will this screen-share function on WhatsApp operate for iPhone users? You begin a video chat with a buddy, and at the bottom of the screen, near to the flip camera option, you will find a screen sharing icon. When you enable this option, both video conference participants can watch audio or music videos.

WhatsApp is imposing certain restrictions on the use of this function. To begin, you must have the video (camera in this case) turned on during the chat, and no, it will not function if you merely make a voice call on WhatsApp. WhatsApp is currently just testing this functionality for iPhone users, so we're hoping for an official release soon.

We still don't know whether and when WhatsApp will roll out this screen-share capability to Android users, but given that millions of Android users use WhatsApp, we anticipate things to move faster and to hear more about it in the coming weeks. WhatsApp is working on new features, some of which are related to WhatsApp Groups and Channels, the messaging app's current emphasis.

