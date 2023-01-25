OnePlus 11R 5G launch date for India announced, teased on Amazon

The OnePlus 11 5G is launching on February 7th in India. Alongside the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus is seemingly launching the OnePlus 11R 5G also in the country. Amazon India has pushed out a notification for the OnePlus 11R launch in India.

The OnePlus 11R will arrive in India sooner than one might have expected as Amazon has teased the launch of the premium 5G phone. The e-commerce behemoth has informed certain customers via alerts that the product would debut on February 7 in India with the OnePlus 11. Additionally, OnePlus has formally announced the day on which the OnePlus 11R will go on sale in India, and we now know that the company will be announcing two 5G phones at its Cloud event.

Fans of OnePlus are quite surprised by this as the firm seldom introduces two significant smartphones at once. The OnePlus 11R has previously been the subject of several leaks, thus we are aware of its potential specifications. Recently, the OnePlus 11R's pricing was also leaked, indicating that the launch event is not too far off.

Mukul Sharma, a tipster, recently asserted that the OnePlus 11R will cost between Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000. This cost can apply to the model with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. This time, OnePlus is also expected to introduce a 16GB RAM + 512GB storage option, which, according to the source, might cost between Rs 40,000 and Rs 45,000.

The OnePlus 11R will be the smartphone's follow-up to the OnePlus 10R, which was released last year. According to reports, the device will include a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that is expected to refresh at 120Hz to provide a better scrolling experience.

It is said that this OnePlus mid-range premium 5G phone, rather than being a flagship model, is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

Up to 512GB of internal storage and 16GB of RAM might support it. It is uncertain if this model will include the speedier UFS 4.0 storage version that is rumoured to be available on the newest flagship phones. OxygenOS 13 on the basis of Android 13 is anticipated to be pre-installed on the smartphone.

According to rumours, the optics might include a triple rear camera configuration. It could have a primary sensor with a resolution of 50 megapixels, a 12-megapixel camera, and a 2-megapixel sensor. There is a 16-megapixel camera on the front.

(Photo: Mukul Sharma | Twitter)