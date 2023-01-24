Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OnePlus Buds Pro 2 to feature spatial audio, active noise cancellation & more; Details here

    According to OnePlus, the Buds Pro 2 have a 29-hour battery life when used without the charging case and Active Noise Cancellation.  ​​The worldwide versions of the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Buds 2 Pro will also have distinctive features even though they have already gone on sale in China.
     

    First Published Jan 24, 2023, 6:26 PM IST

    The business has officially announced that the OnePlus 11 5G and the Buds Pro 2 will be on sale in India on February 7. As per usual, OnePlus has continued to reveal crucial information on its next products. Even though the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Buds 2 Pro are currently available in China, the global versions will also offer unique features.

    OnePlus has previously announced the design of the OnePlus 11. It has now been revealed that the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will be among the first TWS earbuds to include Google's famed spatial audio technology.

    As "spatial audio" was developed for Android 13, it may be expected that the OnePlus 11 will run this version of Android. According to a press release, the deal between OnePlus and Google will ensure that the earbuds provide a "multi-dimensional experience" and that the "sound always comes from a fixed position irrespective of mobility."

    Also Read | OnePlus 11 price leaked ahead of February launch? Here's what we know

    For stability and app compatibility, OnePlus also includes the IMU sensor and its spatial rendering method. Google has recently made spatial audio compatibility accessible for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series, even if the head-tracking feature is only available with the Pixel Buds Pro.

    The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 supports Google's Fast Pair feature, which speeds up connections to Android devices as well. Users may switch between two Android devices instantly in this way without having to fiddle with their Bluetooth settings.

    The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will likely also enable Active Noise Cancellation. The wireless earphones were recently made available in China and come in two colours: black and green.
    When worn without the charging case and Active Noise Cancellation, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 boast a 29-hour battery life. The price of the Buds Pro 2 in India has not yet been made public by OnePlus, although it is CNY 899 (about Rs 10,785) in China.

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price leaked ahead of official launch; Here's how much it may cost in India

