Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple Watch Ultra may get larger Micro-LED display in 2024: Report

    The 2024 Apple Watch Ultra will have a larger Micro LED panel instead of an OLED. For those who are unaware, Micro LED is an alternative to OLED which has higher colour accuracy and brightness levels.

    Apple Watch Ultra may get larger Micro LED display in 2024 Report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 3, 2023, 4:47 PM IST

    Late last year, Apple unveiled the Apple Watch Series 8 and its first Apple Watch Ultra. Targeted towards sports, the Apple Watch Ultra offers a variety of functions that are made for endurance, discovery, and adventure. The largest and brightest Apple Watch display to date is seen on the 49mm titanium casing of the Apple Watch Ultra. The tech giant apparently intends to use Micro LED technology for its replacement next year.

    In a letter to investors obtained by the media, Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu predicts that the lack of a big spec upgrade would cause Apple Watch sales to decline in 2023.

    Also Read | Apple reportedly working on AirPods Lite, to compete with cheaper wireless earbuds

    The 2024 Apple Watch Ultra will address this by using a bigger Micro LED display in place of an OLED. For those who are unaware, Micro LED is a better option than OLED for brightness and colour accuracy.

    The 2024 Watch Ultra may have a bigger 2.1-inch display than the present model, up from 1.93 inches, the analyst also learned from persons with knowledge of the situation, according to the report. The iPhone manufacturer updated its "Apple Watch Ultra" in October of last year with a new fitness option that, by limiting GPS and heart rate data, increases battery life to about 60 hours.

    Also Read | Poco C50 launched in India; smartphone comes with leather-like texture design, fingerprint scanner & more 

    The new Apple Watch Ultra boasts a tough construction, a 36-hour battery life, and many more features. According to the manufacturer, the watch can operate in low power mode for up to 60 hours. That is certainly exceptional for an Apple device. Athletes and all other fitness enthusiasts are clearly the target market for the smartwatch.

    Also Read | Apple Watch Ultra launched for athletes, priced at $799 with upto 60 hours battery life

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2023, 4:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AirPods Lite Apple reportedly working to compete with cheaper wireless earbuds gcw

    Apple reportedly working on AirPods Lite, to compete with cheaper wireless earbuds

    Poco C50 launched in India smartphone comes with leather like texture design fingerprint scanner more gcw 

    Poco C50 launched in India; smartphone comes with leather-like texture design, fingerprint scanner & more 

    iPhone update Apple to charge more for out of warranty battery replacements gcw

    iPhone update: Apple to charge more for out-of-warranty battery replacements

    Apple iPhone 14 available for Rs 46990 on Flipkart Know how to grab this amazing deal gcw

    Apple iPhone 14 available for Rs 46,990 on Flipkart! Know how to grab this amazing deal

    Indian govt wants Apple to produce iPads MacBook in the country likely to boost incentive scheme report gcw

    Indian govt wants Apple to produce iPads, MacBook in the country; likely to boost incentive scheme

    Recent Stories

    'Main bhi BJP join karne wali hu': Urfi Javed slams politician Chitra Wagh for filing a complaint against her vma

    'Main bhi BJP join karne wali hu': Urfi Javed slams politician Chitra Wagh for filing a complaint against her

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Monalisa looks HOT and SEXY in pink saree, shows off her bold dance moves-WATCH NOW RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Monalisa looks HOT and SEXY in pink saree, shows off her bold dance moves-WATCH NOW

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

    Who is Justice BV Nagarathna in line to be India first woman CJI gcw

    Who is Justice BV Nagarathna, in line to be India's first woman CJI?

    Unni Mukundan's 'Malikappuram' ignites 'Sanghi' debate in Left-dominated Kerala

    Unni Mukundan's 'Malikappuram' ignites 'Sanghi' debate in Left-dominated Kerala

    Recent Videos

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon
    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon
    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon