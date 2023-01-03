Apple Watch Ultra may get larger Micro-LED display in 2024: Report

The 2024 Apple Watch Ultra will have a larger Micro LED panel instead of an OLED. For those who are unaware, Micro LED is an alternative to OLED which has higher colour accuracy and brightness levels.

Late last year, Apple unveiled the Apple Watch Series 8 and its first Apple Watch Ultra. Targeted towards sports, the Apple Watch Ultra offers a variety of functions that are made for endurance, discovery, and adventure. The largest and brightest Apple Watch display to date is seen on the 49mm titanium casing of the Apple Watch Ultra. The tech giant apparently intends to use Micro LED technology for its replacement next year.

In a letter to investors obtained by the media, Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu predicts that the lack of a big spec upgrade would cause Apple Watch sales to decline in 2023.

The 2024 Apple Watch Ultra will address this by using a bigger Micro LED display in place of an OLED. For those who are unaware, Micro LED is a better option than OLED for brightness and colour accuracy.

The 2024 Watch Ultra may have a bigger 2.1-inch display than the present model, up from 1.93 inches, the analyst also learned from persons with knowledge of the situation, according to the report. The iPhone manufacturer updated its "Apple Watch Ultra" in October of last year with a new fitness option that, by limiting GPS and heart rate data, increases battery life to about 60 hours.

The new Apple Watch Ultra boasts a tough construction, a 36-hour battery life, and many more features. According to the manufacturer, the watch can operate in low power mode for up to 60 hours. That is certainly exceptional for an Apple device. Athletes and all other fitness enthusiasts are clearly the target market for the smartwatch.

