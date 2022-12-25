OnePlus 11 images leaked online ahead of launch; Here's what we know

OnePlus 11 photo have surfaced on the Chinese certification website TENAA. The release date is set for the following month. An LED flash and three camera sensors may be found within the 5G device. A Hasselblad logo is embedded into the camera island as well. Know all details here.

Prior of its anticipated release, OnePlus 11 has received certification from the Chinese certifying body TENAA. The next OnePlus 11 appears to sport a circular camera island on the back in the photographs that have been made public so far. The 5G gadget contains three camera sensors and an LED flash. The camera island also features a Hasselblad logo.

Rumor has stated that OnePlus will stop offering a "pro" variation of their phones. Instead, it may just deliver the OnePlus 11 model. The next smartphone is rumoured to have 100 watt quick charging capabilities.

It is listed as model number PBH110 on the website. The device received a score of 1,341,080 on the AnTuTu benchmark. The advertisement states that the gadget features 512GB of internal storage that uses UFS 4.0 and 16GB of RAM. The leaked image makes it easy to see the device's power button and volume control, which are both located on its right side.

The OnePlus 11 phone could be powered on Android 13. According to earlier rumours, the OnePlus 11 will boast a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The OnePlus 11 smartphone's top may include a cutout for the camera.

The OnePlus 11 is said to include the most recent Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 CPU inside. Since last month, new Qualcomm chipsets have been offered for sale. They claim that compared to the existing one, it will be 40% more energy efficient. For instance, compared to the existing chipset, the new Adreno GPU claims up to 25% more gaming performance, while the Kryo CPU promises up to 40% more power efficiency.

A 48MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2x 32MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP primary rear camera might make up the smartphone's triple camera system. The device is rumoured to include a 5,000mAh battery. Forest Emerald and Volcanic Black colour options for the phone have been seen in the wild. However, a wider range of hues is anticipated.

