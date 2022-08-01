OnePlus 10T 5G: How and when to watch launch event? Know expected specs, price of upcoming phone

There is a lot of anticipation for OnePlus' next flagship, and in the days preceding the launch, the firm is teasing the smartphone's specs and features. The OnePlus 10T 5G will have the most recent Snapdragon flagship CPU from Qualcomm, 150W rapid charging, and other features.

The OnePlus 10T 5G is about to be released in India by the company. The smartphone, which will be the firm's newest flagship, will be a little improvement over the OnePlus 10 Pro that was introduced earlier this year. On August 3 in New York City, there will be a physical launch event for the OnePlus 10T 5G.

How and when to watch the event

At an event in New York City on Wednesday, August 3 at 7:30 PM IST, the OnePlus 10T 5G flagship smartphone will be unveiled. On August 3 at 7:30 PM IST, interested parties can watch the launch event live on OnePlus's website or the company's official YouTube channel.

Expected price

The next OnePlus flagship will be introduced to the market as the OnePlus 10T 5G. It is doubtful that the smartphone would be released at a greater price than the OnePlus 10 Pro, though, because its name will not contain the word "Pro." The OnePlus 10 Pro was first introduced in India in March, with prices starting at Rs 66,999 and increasing as high as Rs 71,999 for Indian customers. On the other hand, estimations and rumours have suggested that the OnePlus 10T 5G would be released at a lower price point, maybe between Rs 50,000 and Rs 60,000.

Expected specifications

According to OnePlus, the OnePlus 10T 5G will debut with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU. A 6.7-inch flat display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 720Hz touch sampling rate will also be included with the smartphone. It will now include a 120Hz display, according to the firm. The company has revealed that the OnePlus 10T 5G will also include 150W rapid charging and a triple rear camera configuration.

According to OnePlus, the OnePlus 10T 5G will not include an alert slider. The business said that in order to fit their 360-degree antenna system, it had to remove the alert slider. Along with other new features, the OnePlus 10T 5G will also include a new 3D cooling system.

