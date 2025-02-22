Nothing Phone 3a series: Latest LEAK reveals specifications and design

Leaked images and specifications of the Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro reveal key features ahead of their March 4 launch. Both models share similar displays and processors but differ in RAM, storage, and camera configurations.

The Nothing Phone 3a series, including the Nothing Phone 3a and the Phone 3a Pro, has been fully revealed through leaked images and specifications ahead of its official launch on March 4. According to a report by Android Headlines, the most recent leak of the Phone 3a series provides us with a clear preview of what to anticipate from Nothing's newest products by showcasing the design, specifications, and salient features of both models. The whole collection of renderings is available here.

With a 6.77-inch, 120Hz AMOLED screen shielded by Panda Glass, the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro have the same front profile as shown in the renderings. According to the claim, both phones' displays would have a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits. There have been long-standing rumors that the gadgets will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 CPU. The memory and camera configurations of the two versions are where they diverge.

Nothing Phone 3a: Specifications

There are two versions of the Nothing Phone 3a: 8GB RAM with 128GB of storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB of storage. However, there is just one version of the Nothing Phone 3a Pro, which comes with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM.

With a triple back configuration consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens, the camera systems on the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro are rather identical. In contrast to the normal 3a's 2x optical and 30x digital zooms, the Pro model's 3x optical and 60x digital zooms represent a step forward. Additionally, the front cameras are different; the 3a Pro has a 50-megapixel sensor, while the 3a has a 32-megapixel sensor.

Nothing Phone 3a: Price and storage

According to rumors, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option of the Nothing Phone 3a will start at EUR 349 (about Rs 31,600), while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model would cost EUR 399 (around Rs 36,100). However, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro's 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is reportedly priced at EUR 479, or around Rs 43,400. The 3a series will be significantly more expensive than its predecessor, the Nothing Phone 2a, if these costs remain the same. The Nothing Phone 3a Pro is probably going to be available in black and grey, while the 3a is anticipated to appear in black and white.

