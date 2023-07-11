Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 14 MASSIVE price drop! You can buy Apple smartphone for Rs 66,499 during Amazon Prime Day sale

    iPhone 14, which was launched in India for Rs 79,900, is getting a major discount during Amazon's Prime Day sale between July 15-16. Apple claims that the battery can provide up to 26 hours of video playback, and the phone is available in six colors—including the recently introduced yellow. Here are all the details.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 11, 2023, 3:26 PM IST

    The iPhone 14 series, and especially the iPhone 14, has been a popular choice in the premium phone category in India. As Amazon has announced the discounted pricing for Prime members, the next Prime Day sale on July 15 and 16 may be the ideal opportunity to get one.

    The entry-level 128GB iPhone 14 model, which originally retailed for Rs 79,900 in India, is now available for Rs 66,499. This cost, however, is probably what it will be when bank promotions are taken into account, such as the 10% discount offered to holders of ICICI debit and credit cards as well as SBI credit cards.

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G quietly launched in India; Check out features, price, other details

    The iPhone 14 includes a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 60Hz refresh rate, a dual camera system with a 12MP wide-angle lens and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and is powered by the Apple A15 Bionic CPU. Instead of the Dynamic Island cutout seen on the iPhone 14 Pro, the front-facing camera on this device features a 12MP sensor and is situated in a conventional notch. The battery, which Apple claims can support up to 26 hours of video playing, is available in six colours, including the freshly released yellow.

    The latest variants of the iPhone are a terrific choice if you're planning to get one this month. The iPhone 15 series, which is anticipated to be introduced in September and will probably contain a number of new features, including new chipsets and the move to USB-C as the primary charging connector, is worth the wait, though. 

    Also Read | Redmi 12 with 'crystal glass design' to launch on August 1; Here's what we know

    Additionally, if you can get the iPhone 13 for less money than the iPhone 14, it could be a wiser investment given that the latter delivers a nearly same experience and even has the same A15 Bionic chipset.

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2023, 3:26 PM IST
