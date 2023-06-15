Nothing Phone (2) to be available on Flipkart, confirms e-commerce teaser

Nothing Phone (2) will go on sale exclusively via Flipkart. The official teaser page for the upcoming Nothing Phone (2) has gone live on Flipkart. This was the same with Nothing Phone (1).

The Nothing Phone (2), possibly the most anticipated premium smartphone currently, is all set for launch on July 11th. Additionally, the Phone (2) will be sold on Flipkart in India, much as its predecessor. The company will continue its e-commerce connection with the Walmart-owned platform, according to the official teaser page for the next Nothing Phone (2) that has gone live on Flipkart. The smartphone will be sold exclusively via Flipkart.com.

There aren't much data revealed on this website other from the teaser of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU and the glyph interface, which will probably be included on the second-generation smartphone. Users of Flipkart may click the page's regular "Notify Me" button to receive all information regarding the phone's availability as well as enter to win a Nothing Phone (2) in a lucky draw.

In addition, the Flipkart teaser website highlights the next Nothing Phone (2)'s sustainability features. The firm claims that the smartphone is built with 90 per cent recycled steel, 100 percent recycled tin, 100 per cent recycled copper foil, and 100 per cent recycled aluminium for the middle frame. According to reports, up to 80% of the plastic used in manufacturing comes from sustainable sources.

The Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which the OnePlus 11R smartphone is also using. The device may sport a 6.7-inch display and a 4,700mAh battery under the hood.

Given that teasers for this 5G phone are currently available on Flipkart, the Nothing Phone (2) is anticipated to cost roughly Rs 40,000 in India and will be sold there. Based on the characteristics that the business has officially verified, the Phone (2) will probably compete with devices like the OnePlus 11R and Pixel 7a in the same pricing bracket.

